As for Dinelson Lamet's triumphant return Wednesday against the Pirates ... it lasted all of 29 pitches.

Glorious though those 29 pitches were, he departed with forearm tightness -- a fitting injury for a guy who we learned in the offseason had narrowly avoided Tommy John surgery a few months prior. Forearm pain is often a sign of damage to the elbow ligament, for those unaware.

Lamet is no stranger to Tommy John surgery, having undergone the procedure in 2018. In fact, he has yet to make it a full season since recovering. It wouldn't be surprising, then, to see him shut down for an extended stretch, perhaps even undergoing another surgical procedure.

And in such an event, why wouldn't the Padres turn to their top prospect to take his place?

MacKenzie Gore is 22 years old and had advanced to Double-A by the end of 2019. He had a 1.69 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 12.0 K/9 that year (albeit mostly at high Class A) and is regarded as the closest thing to can't-miss in the pitcher prospect ranks. He was reportedly in the hunt for a rotation spot this spring and is a near lock to debut at some point this season.

So why not now? Even the pitcher who had been occupying Lamet's rotation spot to begin the year, Adrian Morejon, has since been lost to his own Tommy John surgery. The timing is almost too perfect.

We talk Dinelson Lamet and Kenta Maeda concerns plus players to buy high on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 Podcast. You can follow us to make sure you get the latest episodes when they drop on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Yeah ... maybe. And with Gore being only 48 percent rostered in CBS Sports leagues, it's well worth speculating. But look, the reason he wasn't called up last year, as everyone expected, is because he was having command issues at the alternate training site, and those carried over to spring training, where he walked eight in 11 innings.

I couldn't tell you what sort of progress Gore has made at the new alternate training site -- the one established after spring training ended -- because stats aren't made public, but if it isn't substantial, I have to think the Padres will play it safe and let Ryan Weathers take Lamet's spot for now. It doesn't mean an extended absence for Lamet wouldn't move up Gore's timetable -- perhaps enough that you may want to have him stashed regardless -- but I'd be surprised if it prompts his immediate arrival.