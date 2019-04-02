Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Domingo German, Brandon Lowe and Monday's Winners and Losers

For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends, and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.

Break up the Marlins! OK, maybe just their pitching staff.

Caleb Smith continued a stretch of impressive starts from their young starters on Monday and...well...I'll just let Chris Towers tell you about it.

Caleb Smith, Sandy Alcantara, Pablo Lopez and Trevor Richards: 24.1 IP, 25 K, 3 BB, 5 ER, ~18% swinging strike rate. pic.twitter.com/v3tcVLNKu1 — Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Nixon (@CTowersCBS) April 2, 2019

As bad as the Marlins lineup is, they have four legitimately interesting starting pitchers who are even more interesting when they're pitching in their home park. Depending on the depth of your staff, all four could have mixed-league relevance, with Trevor Richards being my favorite and Pablo Lopez being my least. Scott White broke these four down and all of the early-season pitching adds you may want to make.

Four players to add from Monday

Adam Jones (57 percent) -- Maybe he's not done after all. With the injury to Steven Souza, it sure looks like Jones has a full-time job, and with the way he's hitting it sure looks like he deserves one. Jones is a bit of an accumulator, but he hit at least 26 home runs with good run production and a good average almost every year before last year. I think he's back.

Domingo German (56 percent) -- German took advantage of his first start with seven strikeouts over five shutout innings against the Tigers. His upside is limited by the early hook he often gets, and the five walks were troubling, but he needs to be owned just about everywhere.

Jay Bruce (38 percent) -- Like Jones, we kind of thought Bruce may be done. It sure doesn't look like it now. He hit his third home run on Monday night and looks like an everyday player for the Mariners. He won't help your batting average, but he looks like a dirt-cheap source of power once again.

Brandon Lowe (34 percent) -- The beginning of the season was troubling for Lowe when he started 0 for 9 with five strikeouts and sat out two of the team's first four games. But an injury to Joey Wendle and one big game puts him back on the radar. Lowe has big-time power potential and the strikeouts were not a problem last season or in the minors.

Winners and Losers from Monday

Winners

Ryan Braun -- Left for dead by many (including me), Braun's new swing looks to be working out very well for him. He hit a pair of doubles on Monday to continue his hot start to the season. Playing time will be a concern, but he should be in your lineup when he's in the Brewers' lineup. Braun has far more value in leagues where you set your lineup daily.

David Hess -- Hess struck out eight Blue Jays over 6.1 hitless innings on Monday, but as Chris Towers told you, everyone is getting the Blue Jays out. Hess is still just an AL-only play until he makes a good start against a competent offense.

Aaron Brooks -- Unlike Hess, Brooks shut out a good offense in the Boston Red Sox. He did it with six strikeouts and just one walk over six innings. But like Hess, Brooks was so bad last year we're going to have to see more before we consider him anything more than an AL-only streamer.

Mallex Smith -- It's looking more and more like Smith is going to be the team's regular leadoff hitter, as much as they have one. Smith led off Monday, collected two more hits and stole his second base of the season. If he can stick there he could be a top-30 outfielder in both formats.

Roenis Elias -- Elias picked up his first save of the season for the Mariners. They're scrambling at the back of their bullpen after the Hunter Strickland injury and Elias delivered a clean ninth with a three-run lead. I still believe Anthony Swarzak is the most likely guy to emerge with this job once he's healthy, but Elias has to be on the radar now.

Julio Urias -- Urias was every bit as good as we'd hoped he'd be in his first start with seven strikeouts and zero walks against the Giants. He was pulled after five innings and 77 pitches, which isn't a surprise, but this was the type of start that may make the Dodgers want to stretch him out a bit. Urias' hold on this job may still be determined by how quickly Clayton Kershaw can get back, but he can make them think long and hard about removing him from the rotation with another start like this one.

Losers

Miguel Andujar -- Andujar reportedly has a torn labrum that may require season-ending surgery. The injuries are certainly piling up for the Yankees, who were already without Luis Severino, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Hicks.

Raisel Iglesias -- We knew coming into the year that Iglesias wouldn't be used exclusively in save situations, but we at least thought he'd be effective when he was called on. He's now pitched twice this season, both in non-save situations, and he's given up a run each time.

Mychal Givens -- Incredibly the Orioles have started 3-1. Unfortunately, none of those games have been saved by Givens. I wouldn't make too much of him not getting the ball on Monday because he threw 49 pitches on Sunday.

Matt Strahm -- Strahm gave up a leadoff home run to Adam Jones, and things didn't get better after that. Over 2.2 innings he was lit up for five runs on eight hits. He walked (three) more than he struck out (two). Even the outs he recorded were hit hard. Strahm will get another shot, but this may have made the Padres more interested in acquiring Dallas Keuchel.