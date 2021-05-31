Normally in this space, we focus on players to add. But there's another side to that coin, of course. For every add, there must be a drop.

And Blake Snell and Luis Castillo are just begging to be dropped.

Blake Snell SP SD San Diego • #4 • Age: 28 2021 season ERA 5.55 WHIP 1.60 INN 47 BB 31 K 70 Luis Castillo SP CIN Cincinnati • #58 • Age: 28 2021 season ERA 7.22 WHIP 1.78 INN 52.1 BB 23 K 48

Those numbers pretty much tell the story. An additional one I like to point for Castillo is that he's scored 13 Fantasy points all year. For those unfamiliar with points scoring, our expectation was that he'd average more than that per start.

Snell's point total isn't quite so egregious, but his troubles are more recent. Over his past two starts, the most recent being Sunday, he's allowed 12 earned runs in 6 2/3 innings. My favorite stat to sum up his futility is that he's lasted six innings, the minimum required for a quality start, just once since July 2019, playoffs included.

That one six-inning start came just prior to this rocky two-start stretch, though, and it was a true gem. He struck out 11 while allowing just one run. His whiff rate is still high and his stuff still impressive. For him, the issue has long been efficiency rather than effectiveness, and while I'll hear the argument he's overrated, still coasting on the fumes of his Cy Young 2018 season, I would have entertained it before the season, too. He may not be what you wanted him to be or even must-start, but do a 3.79 ERA and 13.4 K/9, which is where his numbers stood two starts ago, have value? Of course they do.

Castillo, on the other hand, has been close to useless all season long and is of course unstartable at the moment. It's a devastating outcome for someone you may well have drafted in Round 2, and you'd of course redo that decision if you could. The decision you're making today, though, is less about the past two months than the next four.

To that end, I'll point out that his fastball, which lagged early, has climbed all the way back. His changeup, which is his best pitch, has begun generating whiffs again, and his slider has shown some life as well. Two starts ago, he seemed closed to back on track, striking out 11 in five innings against the Giants, but he has struggled to find the strike zone in two starts since. There are still positive signs, though. In this weekend's outing at the Cubs, for instance, he allowed an average exit velocity of only 78.8 mph.

Success at this highest level of baseball requires such precision that the smallest changes to a player's mechanics or approach can make all the difference. I see enough evidence of a quality pitcher still that I could envision one such change taking his season from night to day. I actually have more confidence in Castillo living up to his ADP from this point forward than Snell.

So while I don't think it's beyond the pale to drop either Castillo or Snell at this point, it would have to be for a transformative player. None of the following eight, rosterable though they may be, would compel me to do it.

Just a little perspective for you.