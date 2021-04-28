We always talk about who to add here, but rarely do we talk about who to drop. Can't do one without the other, of course, and for that second step, you're mostly left to your own devices. So then, in the interest of maximizing roster space, you may have at some point considered dropping one of two struggling starting pitchers, Chris Paddack or Corey Kluber.

Don't.

I may not have discouraged it so emphatically prior to their most recent outings Tuesday. Paddack to that point hadn't regained the spin he lost on his fastball in 2020, thus rendering his changeup largely ineffective as well, and Kluber, who hadn't pitched extensively since 2018, hadn't gone even five innings in any of his first four starts, struggling with reduced velocity and command.

But both took a big step toward regaining their long-lost form Tuesday.

Did we finally get a sign of hope for Chris Paddack? Add Jake Junis and Framber Valdez if they're available! We break it down on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 Podcast. You can follow us to get the latest episodes on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Corey Kluber SP NYY N.Y. Yankees • #28 • Age: 35 Tuesday at Orioles INN 6.2 H 6 ER 1 BB 2 K 5 Chris Paddack SP SD San Diego • #59 • Age: 25 Tuesday at Diamondbacks INN 5.1 H 6 ER 3 BB 0 K 5

For Kluber, it's a little easier to see. He recaptured the efficiency from his days as a perennial Cy Young contender, needing just 96 pitches to make it almost seven innings. His fastball velocity was back up to 91.5 mph, and he recorded a season-high 17 swinging strikes, showing that his secondary arsenal is still getting all the movement it needs. The turnaround was the result of a conscious effort to attack the zone after being too tentative early on, and it was the clearest indication that the 35-year-old may be able to recapture some of what once made him great.

"I've been saying that I feel like I'm close," Kluber said. "It was good to finally go out there and string together a good outing."

Paddack's improvements might go overlooked because of a rocky final inning in which he allowed three runs, but they were perhaps even more substantive. The spin on his fastball was up 141 RPM, making it even higher than it was during his rookie season when he delivered a 3.33 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 9.8 K/9. Recapturing that spin rate was his stated goal back in spring training, and he spent time studying video from that 2019 season in the hopes of shoring up his delivery. Maybe he just needed a little more time to figure it out.

Clearly, though, these two showed enough positive signs for you to hold out a little longer, given their upside. If they're able to meet it, they're more valuable than anything you would find on the waiver wire.

So what can you find on the waiver wire?

