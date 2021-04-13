If it feels like there have been more big pitching performances early in this Fantasy season than normal, you're not imagining it. Whether it's because of changes to the ball or the overall offensive environment otherwise, strikeouts are way up around the league to 24.9% after Monday's games -- which featured a whopping 27.9% strikeout rate between them.

We've gotten used to seeing the strikeout rate increase every season, but the jump from 2020 to 2021 (so far) is a significant one -- 1.5%, from 23.4%. And it's not just a small-sample thing, because the strikeout rate was just 23.7% at this point last season. Relatedly, the league-wide batting average has dropped to .235, which would be the lowest since at least 1908 -- lower, even, than during 1968, the so-called Year of the Pitcher.

It's important to keep that in mind as you assess both your hitters and your pitchers. If the average non-pitcher is hitting just .238, that means a hitter with .250 average isn't as much of a detriment on your team's average. And it also means the bar for strikeouts is even higher for pitchers. We're seeing a ton of big strikeout games from unlikely sources, so even an eight-or-nine strikeout game may not be as noteworthy as it has been in the past.

However, 10 strikeouts is still quite a feat, and two of the waiver-wire targets we're focusing on from Monday's games managed that feat, so we'll lead with them: