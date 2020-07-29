Watch Now: Current State of the MLB Season ( 3:03 )

One thing we worry an awful lot about at the start of any given Fantasy baseball season — arguably too much — is who is in the lineup or rotation to start the season. Kyle Tucker's omission from the Opening Day lineup was met with much teeth gnashing by the Fantasy industry, but he's started three of the past four games now. And with Taylor Jones sent to the alternate site and Aledmys Diaz on the IL, the competition's gotten a lot thinner for Tucker these days.

Talent typically wins out, especially when that talent gets a foot in the door. To quote Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic Park, "Life … uh … finds a way."

Which is all to say that, when Dustin May stepped into the rotation on Opening Day to replace an injury Clayton Kershaw, we should've known it wouldn't be the last we would see of him. While Kershaw seems likely to be back in the rotation for his next turn, May should get another opportunity to start, and given how impressive he was in his first appearance, that is enough to make him a must-add Fantasy option.

Here are three more pitchers about to get their chance in the rotation, along with a few other of the top waiver-wire options to consider based on Tuesday's news and action. And, remember what the doctor said.