All of the interesting pickups right now are in the outfield, where players like Garrett Hampson and Jesse Winker are enjoying new playing time and production. But the churn of the waiver wire comes to a full stop with news like this:

Could it be? Sounds like it is. In the words of Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "sources indicated" that a Dylan Carlson promotion would be among the moves the Cardinals make when they finally resume play, perhaps as early as Friday. The report is vague on details, not citing exactly how these sources indicated this, but the logic certainly follows. The players working out at the minor-league pool are more game-ready at this point, seeing as the major-league club has been out of commission for two weeks, and during that time, the Cardinals have lost two outfielders to the COVID-19 IL.

It was always just a matter of time for Carlson, and the time would appear to be now.

He's available in more than half of CBS Sports leagues, and that number obviously needs to change. But how should we prioritize him among the other upstarts showing signs of a possible breakthrough? That's a tricky one. They're already performing. His production is entirely theoretical.

Of course, what makes the timing of a pickup most important is the potential to lose him to someone else. A prospect of Carlson's stature will most certainly be a headliner on the waiver wire. Again, it comes to a full stop with news of his promotion. He's coming to play every day, he has earned glowing reviews since way back in spring training, and after hitting .292 with 26 homers, 20 steals and a .914 OPS between two minor-league stops last year, he offers genuine reason for enthusiasm. He's a disciplined hitter with five-category potential and a top-20 prospect no matter which preseason rank list you look at.

So of course he becomes the top priority because there's no doubting you'll have competition for his services. You're taking what may be your only shot at a high-upside play. If things break right for him, it will be. He'll be a difference-maker for the person who snagged him. If they don't and instead play out like they have for Jo Adell, well, you can always drop him and move on. (I personally have higher hopes for this one than I did for that one.)

For the other possible outfield pickups, it's not so clear that you have to act so quickly. It may prove to be so, but you're playing the odds by passing them over for Carlson, provided you don't have the space for all of them.

Of course, that's presuming you need an outfielder most of all. Thing about Hampson, though, is that he's also eligible at second base ...