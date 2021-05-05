Remember back a couple weeks ago when Michael Kopech had a dominant start filing in for Lance Lynn and we were all like, "If only the White Sox would move on from Dylan Cease. What more is there to see with him?"

Plenty, it turns out. His two starts since then have been the best of his career.

There he was striking out 11 Reds Tuesday after striking out nine Tigers over seven shutout innings last time out. Between the two starts, he allowed no runs on four hits in 13 innings -- this after failing to make it five innings in any of his first four starts -- and suddenly, his season-long numbers are looking pretty impressive:

Dylan Cease SP CHW Chi. White Sox • #84 • Age: 25 2021 season ERA 2.37 WHIP 1.22 INN 30.1 BB 15 K 40

The numbers will only get better from there if he can keep pitching this way, and there's reason to believe he will. His fastball saw a big jump in spin rate against the Tigers, and the slider joined it against the Reds. For the season, the only pitchers with a better fastball spin rate than the one Cease had Tuesday are Trevor Bauer and Corbin Burnes. The only one with a better slider spin rate is Burnes.

The increased rate gives more life to Cease's pitches and is the most logical reason why we've seen his effectiveness improve so dramatically, but the potential was always there. He was an overpowering pitcher in the minors, which is what made his low strikeout rate in the big leagues so curious. And spin rate is partly what new pitching coach Ethan Katz's development program, with its use of a core velocity belt and emphasis on lower body mechanics, was designed to improve.

"The biggest thing is not getting discouraged and basically just following your process," Cease said after the Tigers start. "Eventually it will work out. It allowed me to focus on what was more important, which is how you execute your pitches."

It sounds like he's reached a point in his work with Katz where he no longer has to mind his mechanics and can instead let 'er rip. His 67 percent rostership should rise to about 97 if that's the case.

Let's see who else you might consider adding ...