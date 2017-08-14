Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela are too hot to leave on the waiver wire
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever, but at this time of year that doesn't matter as much.
I am all about the long game in Fantasy Baseball. I try not to overreact to hot streaks from average players, because they usually don't last. But we're getting to the point in the season where that type of thinking is foolhardy.
Many leagues just have one or two weeks left in the regular season. If a guy is hot right now, what he'll be doing in a month is largely irrelevant. So let's go get Eddie Rosario (33 percent owned) and Jose Pirela (21 percent).
Rosario has torn the cover off the baseball to the tune of .356/.388/.756 in the month of August, but that's less than half a month, right? He had an .858 OPS in July. In June it was .861. He's still just 25 years old and now had a 105 OPS+ for his career. At the very least, Rosario looks like a slightly above-average hitter, but right now he looks like a league-winner. In a three outfielder league you might have a tough time finding a spot for him but his ownership suggest he's on the waiver wire in five outfielder leagues too. That's nonsense.
Pirela is two years older, which makes his star turn a little harder to buy, but he's also second-base eligible, which makes him much more appealing. He's been in the middle of the Padres lineup since the All-Star break, and he's justified it with a .307/.375/.574 slash line. Over the past nine weeks he's averaged 19.3 Fantasy points per week. That's top-10 production.
Here's the rest of Monday's waiver wire:
|65%
Jerad Eickhoff Philadelphia SP
|If you're looking for a last-minute, two-start pitcher, Jerad Eickhoff is your man. It's been an up-and-down season for Eickhoff, but he has quality starts in three of his past four and has spectacular matchups against the Padres and Giants this week. Eickhoff has a 3.10 ERA over his past seven starts, with a majority of those starts coming against tougher competition than he'll face this week.
|64%
Aaron Hicks N.Y. Yankees CF
|Aaron Hicks had a double and a home run in his second game back off the disabled list, so I don't think we have to worry about rust. With Clint Frazier on the DL, we also shouldn't have to worry about playing time. For the year, Hicks is slashing .280/.387/.505 and has averaged 16.8 Fantasy points per week that he's been active. With seven games this week, he should be started in most formats.
|48%
Reynaldo Lopez Chi. White Sox SP
|I'm surprised Reynaldo Lopez wasn't higher owned than this before his first major-league start. But after he struck out six and only have up two runs? I'm shocked. Lopez should strike out about a batter per inning and provide decent ratios. If you only want to start him against good matchups, that's fine, but you shouldn't leave him on the waiver wire for someone else to grab.
|11%
Jake Junis Kansas City RP
|Jake Junis is making another spot start on Monday for the injured Trevor Cahill, but you have to wonder if it turns into something more. In his last start Junis struck out seven Mariners and walked none over eight innings of one-run ball. On Monday, he'll get a great matchup (Oakland) in a fantastic park. The Royals are in desperation mode and Cahill has struggled since they acquired him. Another dazzling outing from Junis could earn him a longer leash in the rotation.
