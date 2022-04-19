If you're just going by the box score, Dylan Bundy had a heck of a start Monday against the Red Sox. He threw 5.1 innings of one-run ball, allowing just five hits while striking out six batters. Doing that against the Red Sox usual lineup is bound to open some eyes, and you might be considering adding him on the waiver wire as a result – especially considering he threw five shutout innings in his first start of the season, too.

I'm here to tell you it's not worth it.

Bundy has been a useful Fantasy option in the past, most notably in 2020, when he had a 3.29 ERA and 27% strikeout rate, so you might be wondering if he's recapturing some of that form. I'm skeptical, given how poorly he pitched last season.

Plus, Bundy's average fastball velocity is down to just 89 mph, the lowest of his career by a full tick. It's not impossible to be effective pitching at that velocity, but it's hard to see Bundy pulling off the trick. His slider has really been his only swing-and-miss pitch through two starts, and while that's long been his best pitch, he's not going to sustain a 60% whiff rate; when that comes back down to earth, he's going to get hammered.

At this point, Bundy is who he is, and it's going to take a lot more than one good start for me to buy in. It might take more than a month of good starts in a row for me to buy in, honestly. It was a nice start Monday, but I don't think there's anything to it.

Here are some players I am at least a little more excited about adding from Monday's action: