Framber Valdez SP HOU Houston • #59 • Age: 27 ROSTERED 69% Rehab assignment INN 7 H 9 ER 1 BB 2 K 5 Yes, it's happening. The long-awaited return of Framber Valdez from a finger injury once feared to be a season-ender is set to go down Friday, not that it really depended on McCullers' injury. The left-hander doesn't have a lengthy track record, of course, but he was legitimately a must-start pitcher last year, leading the majors in ground-ball rate and tying Yu Darvish and Kyle Hendricks for most starts of seven innings or more. His final line: a 3.57 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 9.7 K/9. That'll play.

Deivi Garcia SP NYY N.Y. Yankees • #83 • Age: 22 ROSTERED 28% 2021 minors ERA 5.17 WHIP 1.60 INN 15.2 BB 12 K 21 Deivi Garcia has had two terrific starts sandwiched in between two terrible starts at Triple-A, the terrible ones accounting for 10 of his 12 walks. After the second of the good ones, director of pitching Sam Briend talked like the Yankees had straightened him out, helping him get his "delivery back under him." They probably weren't as eager to call him up after his latest outing, but the Kluber injury demands he take a turn this weekend. He's still a solid prospect who impressed last September and nearly beat out Domingo German for a job this spring.

Josh Rojas RF ARI Arizona • #10 • Age: 26 ROSTERED 67% 2021 season AVG .299 HR 5 SB 2 OPS .856 AB 144 K 41 Josh Rojas just continues to hit, with an additional three Wednesday bringing his batting average to .299, up from .108 on April 21. From April 22 on, he's the No. 7 second baseman, the No. 11 shortstop and the No. 24 outfielder, so it's a little puzzling why he's still so available, particularly with that kind of eligibility.

Tommy Pham LF SD San Diego • #28 • Age: 33 ROSTERED 52% 2021 season AVG .198 HR 2 SB 6 OBP .344 OPS .626 AB 131 Another stolen base Wednesday gives Tommy Pham three in his past six games and six overall, and of course, getting on base is required for stealing bases. Fittingly, he's batting .286 (6 for 21) with a home run, two triples and a .483 on-base percentage during that six-game stretch. It may not seem like much, but he had been a total non-factor at the plate prior to it even though his Statcast measurements look pretty strong. Someone in your league may have given up on the 33-year-old too soon.

Luis Garcia SP HOU Houston • #77 • Age: 24 ROSTERED 43% 2021 season ERA 2.93 WHIP 1.02 INN 46 BB 16 K 54 Valdez isn't the only injured Astros pitcher set to return to the starting rotation but also Jose Urquidy and Jake Odorizzi, which would seem like bad news for Luis Garcia. But instead (and quite surprisingly), manager Dusty Baker is sending Cristian Javier to the bullpen, allowing the 24-year-old Garcia to continue pitching every fifth day. He celebrated by two-hitting the Dodgers over six innings Wednesday, his longest and arguably most impressive start so far.