Some of the most notable pitchers from Wednesday's action are just a little beyond the 80 percent roster threshold that would allow me to feature them in this space. But I would like to address them anyway in case you play on another site where they're more widely available or are questioning whether to hold on to them.
I'll begin with Framber Valdez, who, in his second start back from a finger injury that at one point looked like a season-ender, turned in a performance that was highly reminiscent of his 2020 -- a season that raised as many questions as it answered. The jump to seven innings was fitting given that he tied Yu Darvish and Kyle Hendricks for most starts of seven innings or more last year, and him doing it against a loaded Red Sox lineup only validates it further.
The 18 swinging strikes were actually a career high -- he didn't get so many of those last year despite having 9.7 K/9 -- and his ground-ball rate through two starts is 78 percent, which is the real source of his strength. It was the sort of performance that makes you think the wait was well worth it and gives you confidence his 2020 performance was totally on the level.
Meanwhile, his opponent in Wednesday's game, Nick Pivetta, turned in a strong performance of his own, also against a stout offense. The irony is that his most convincing start so far was also his first loss of the season, and I suspect his 6-1 record is why he's so widely rostered already. He has come around as a bat-misser, though, after having a lot of batted-ball luck early on. Tuesday's outing was his second straight with nine strikeouts, giving him 50 strikeouts in 39 innings over his past seven starts. His swinging-strike rate during that stretch is 11.8 percent, up from 9.7 percent in his first four starts.
The final pitcher I want to mention here is Dinelson Lamet, whose four innings and 72 pitches both represented season highs. The velocity is still about 1.5 mph below what it was last year, at least on the fastball, but it is increasing little by little.
"As each day passes, I start to feel more and more comfortable," Lamet said. "That goes for the physical side of things and the mental side of things."
I'm starting to believe he might actually last the full year in spite of his elbow concerns. It's been a long wait for him to build up to something useful, but if you've made it this far, might as well stick it out.
Now for some players who have a better chance of being available in your league ...
CHC Chi. Cubs • #73 • Age: 26
Adbert Alzolay just kept doing his thing Wednesday, turning in another solid start to bring his ERA down to 3.62 and, most impressively, his WHIP down to 0.91. His outsized slider usage hasn't led to the big strikeout increase that I hoped for at one point (he's currently averaging 9.5 per nine innings), but with the way he's limiting walks, his xFIP suggests he should be able to sustain an ERA in the mid-threes.
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #40 • Age: 27
Chris Towers wrote in this space a couple days ago about Tony Gonsolin's impending return from a shoulder injury, and I agree he's the higher-priority add. But Luis Severino's recovery from Tommy John surgery is set to take a big leap forward when he begins a rehab assignment Monday. The 27-year-old still has ace upside, so while he may still be a month away from returning, the time to stash him is now.
NYM N.Y. Mets • #33 • Age: 30
All those struggling Mets hitters are finally coming around, their catcher included. James McCann went 3 for 4 with a three-run homer and four RBI Wednesday at the Diamondbacks, making him 9 for 17 with two homers and three doubles in his past five games. Aside from J.T. Realmuto, Salvador Perez, Willson Contreras, Buster Posey, Carson Kelly or Will Smith, catchers in a one-catcher league are pretty interchangeable, so it wouldn't hurt to swap yours out for the hot hand, particularly given McCann's upside.
Pavin Smith 1B
ARI Arizona • #26 • Age: 25
I mentioned him in Wednesday's edition of Waiver Wire, and Pavin Smith had another fine showing later that night, hitting a double and walking twice. He has hit safely now in 13 straight, batting .417 (20 for 48) during that stretch, and is beginning to look like one of the league's premier contact hitters, placing in the 92nd percentile for xBA. I still say he profiles like another Eric Hosmer, only with outfield eligibility.
ATL Atlanta • #64 • Age: 25
You see what Tucker Davidson did in his one start against the Mets two weeks ago. The 25-year-old will be back to start against the Nationals on Thursday. He has been near untouchable at Triple-A so far, most recently striking out nine over six innings of one-hit baseball and putting together a 0.90 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 10.4 K/9 across three starts. Maybe it turns out to be another one-and-done situation with the Braves sending him down and calling up Bryse Wilson the next time the fifth spot comes up, but at this point, Davidson would probably be an improvement even over Drew Smyly.