When will Gavin Lux finally do something? It's a question we've been asking since as far back as last year, when the Dodgers delayed his call-up for what seemed like half a season.

But we do finally have an answer. On Tuesday, he did something ... or two somethings, rather. Here's what the loudest of them looked like:

He also drove in five somethings, quite obviously a career high. And here's something: He has started eight of the Dodgers' past nine games, so for all the times they've eschewed him in the past — including the start of this season, when he spent the first month at the alternate training site — they're making a real commitment now.

And we all know the upside. He hit .347 with 26 homers and a 1.028 OPS between two minor-league stops last year, building off his 2018 breakthrough, and was a top-five prospect according to most every publication coming into 2020. Still, he had gone 4 for 27 prior to Tuesday's game, with poor quality-of-contact stats to boot and, again, did virtually nothing down the stretch last season.

You take a chance on upside wherever it presents itself, though, and a presentation as loud as this one could be what opens the floodgates for a known talent. Rostered in just 58 percent of CBS Sports leagues, Lux could be a game-changer at second base down the stretch ... or slip right back into his earlier struggles. If you're hoping to cash in on the former, though, now might be your only chance to act.

