Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: George Springer injury opens door for Kyle Tucker, but are there more exciting outfield pickups out there?

Nobody wants to see a player of George Springer's caliber go down, particularly this time of year.

But if there's a silver lining to his awkward tumble into the center field fence Tuesday and the concussion that potentially resulted, it's that there's now a possible opening for one of the prospects the baseball world has been dying to see: Kyle Tucker.

It's true we've seen him already, for a couple different stints in 2018, but the playing time was sporadic and the assessment far from complete. Mostly what we have to go on is that he's been a top-20 prospect (according to Baseball America) three years running and has put together this line at Triple-A Round Rock this year:

Kyle Tucker RF HOU Houston • #3 • Age: 22 2019 minors BA .266 HR 34 SB 30 OPS .909 AB 463

He was a .332 hitter at the same level last year, striking out at a respectable rate, so I don't think it's a stretch to say he offers five-category potential.

Early reports on Springer are encouraging, so maybe nothing changes. But the truth is Tucker should have had a path to at-bats anyway, given the decline of Josh Reddick. The Astros could also turn to Jake Marisnick's glove in center for however long Springer is sidelined.

But what was already difficult for the Astros to justify will be even more so if they're without Springer for any length of time. At least in five-outfielder leagues, Tucker is worth stashing until we see how this scenario plays out.

Of course, he may not be the most exciting outfield pickup you could be making right now ...