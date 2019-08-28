Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Giants pave way for Mauricio Dubon while Sam Hilliard delivers in debut

We'll have to dig a bit deeper today.

As impossible as it may seem, the waiver wire has been more or less picked clean here in mid-August. And while September expansion may present us with some fresh options for the stretch run (emphasis on the may), any of the recommendations I could make now you've surely seen before.

I could make the case for Mark Canha again, who remains rostered in less than 50 percent of CBS Sports leagues even though he's batting .322 (49 for 152) with 10 homers since becoming an everyday player in mid-July. Or I could again point out that Matt Magill has recorded three saves in the past week and appears to be Mariners' one and only choice for saves. I could do these things, but well, I just did them Monday. And it'd be a waste of all of our time to do them again.

So understand that this edition of waiver wire comes with muted enthusiasm. There's a case to be made for each of these players. It's not a case I'm terribly interested in making, but ... the job's the job.