Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Gio Urshela, Mike Tauchman unstoppable right now; Mitch Keller set to return

Need another reason to be jealous of the Yankees? They're now one of those teams that strikes gold even when shopping the bargain bin.

We're talking several times over, this year alone.

They were totally in-your-face about it, too, Thursday against the Blue Jays. Gio Urshela, once a slap-hitting defensive specialist for the Indians, hit two home runs for a second straight game. Mike Tauchman, once a Quadruple-A player in the Rockies organization, homered for the fourth time in four games and the sixth time since entering the lineup on a mostly everyday basis July 18. His batting average during that stint: .415 (27 for 65).

And don't even get me started on Cameron Maybin.

Gio Urshela 3B NYY N.Y. Yankees • #29 • Age: 27 2019 season BA .323 HR 16 OPS .934 AB 303 K 51

The bottom line is these players can play. The advanced stats support what Urshela is doing entirely. He has always had a high contact rate, but the 27-year-old has rejiggered his swing to make it one of the most perfectly tailored for batting average -- we're talking a high line-drive rate, hard contact and an up-the-middle approach -- which explains why is xBA (.312) is among the top 10 in baseball.

Mike Tauchman LF NYY N.Y. Yankees • #39 • Age: 28 2019 season BA .297 HR 11 OPS .938 AB 182 K 55

By virtue of being labeled a Quadruple-A player, the 28-year-old Tauchman was obviously putting up numbers in the minors, and his plus batting eye and above-average power are translating with more regular opportunities. The advanced stats aren't quite as bullish on him, in part because of a subpar strikeout rate, but it's worth noting that number has improved considerably with his move into the starting lineup.

Both have been known to sit against same-handed pitchers on occasion (Urshela against righties and Tauchman against lefties), but that's a trend that will end if they continue to mash. Each actually has better numbers against same-handed pitchers, and manager Aaron Boone is doing his lineup a disservice when he plays it by the book.

If I'm putting these two to the add-o-meter and ranking their "addability" on a 1-10 scale, I'd consider Urshela about an 8 and Tauchman a 5. And there's a legitimate chance the former is an out-and-out stud the rest of the way.