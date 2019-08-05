Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Go after Aaron Sanchez, or recent prospect call-ups?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might be among six potential waiver options in your league.
There isn't much time left in the Fantasy season. Even though there are still nearly two months of games left, Fantasy playoffs are about to begin — or already have, in some leagues. That means it's all about riding the hot hand and looking for upside, even if it means investing someone you might not necessarily believe in.
Like, well … Aaron Sanchez. Sanchez had a 6.07 ERA in 23 starts with the Blue Jays this season, and a 4.72 ERA in 28 starts over the previous two seasons. Since his breakout 2016 campaign, Sanchez has been terrible, when he hasn't been injured.
Can the Astros work their magic with him?
Weekend's top adds
HOU Houston • #18 • Age: 27
When you get right down to it, Aaron Sanchez is a sinker-baller with a terrible sinker. He allowed a .374 wOBA with the pitch last season, and .424 with the pitch this season. He couldn't get swinging strikes with it, and he couldn't get weak contact with it. So, the Astros crunched the numbers and had the brilliant idea to have Sanchez not throw his sinker. In his very first start with his new team, Sanchez tossed six no-hit innings. It can't be that easy, right? Probably not, but there's never been any doubting Sanchez's talent, and the Astros have a history of getting the most out of their pitchers, both the elite talents and the middling ones. With more breaking balls and more fastballs up in the zone, the Astros may yet unlock Sanchez's potential. If you're looking for upside, this could be the right combination.
TEX Texas • #5 • Age: 24
Willie Calhoun can hit. He did it in the minors, with a combination of contact ability and power that portended big things if everything broke right, and he's finally starting to show that potential in the majors. He had a bases-loaded triple Sunday to bring his batting line to .303/.343/.727 since getting recalled, while playing all eight games. As long as Calhoun has a spot in the Rangers' lineup, you want him in yours.
Wil Myers LF
SD San Diego • #4 • Age: 28
Wil Myers is back in the everyday lineup for the Padres, and he's doing plenty to make sure he stays there. Heading into Sunday's game — he got the day off but got two plate appearances as a sub for Josh Naylor — Myers had started eight games in a row, his longest stretch in the starting lineup since early June. He is 10 for 32 in that span, while striking out just eight times. Given that his strikeout issues this season played a big role in the loss of his role, that will be a key moving forward. Myers can still be a solid power-speed option, and if he can avoid being a total drag on your average, that's a nice player to have around.
Isan Diaz SS
MIA Miami • #4 • Age: 23
Scouts have long liked Isan Diaz more than the numbers, and that's why he was a key piece of the Christian Yelich trade for the Marlins. While the rest of the pieces in that trade have mostly missed, Diaz has turned into arguably the team's top prospect, hitting .305/.395/.578, with 26 homers and 49 extra-base hits in 102 games in a breakout 2019. The Marlins are set to call up Diaz, and though it isn't quite clear who he will be replacing in the lineup, expect Diaz to play every day moving forward. Given the breakout he has enjoyed this season, plus the potential for some speed to boot, Diaz looks like a strong add for upside down the stretch.
MIL Milwaukee • #2 • Age: 22
If you're wondering what the impact of the juiced ball has been in Triple-A, Trent Grisham's numbers can give you a pretty good idea: He hit .254/.371/.504 in Double and .381/.471/.776 in Triple-A. He hit for power and stole bases at both levels, but the results with the bat were much better hitting with the MLB ball that is flying out of the park in Triple-A these days. That power may not translate to the majors -- he had just 19 career homers as a professional coming into 2019 -- but Grisham's speed and on-base ability should play up, even if the power doesn't quite come. His upside makes him worth looking for in any category-based format.
CIN Cincinnati • #44 • Age: 25
If you can hit 28 homers in a half-season worth of games, you're going to be on Fantasy radars when you get your chance. Aristedes Aquino has always profiled as sort of a fringe-y corner bat, with not quite enough power to make up for his limited plate discipline. However, that changed in Triple-A in 2019, when he hit .299/.356/.636 with those 28 homers in 78 games. The juiced ball in Triple-A certainly helps, but they're using the same ball in the majors, too. It's a long shot that his approach will play well enough to make much of a difference, but if you're looking for upside in a deeper league -- especially NL-only -- he's shown enough this season to be worth a look.
