Waiver claims are always tricky early in the year. You're taking a big swing on little information, and sometimes you can end up dropping the more valuable asset or flushing FAAB dollars down the toilet.

In the two-month sprint that 2020 promises to be, though, you have to act swiftly and decisively, even if not always rationally.

The one category that I know I need to bolster in virtually all my 5x5 categories leagues is saves. I never invest in them, and it usually works out because of all the changes that happen at closer across the league. But since there isn't as much time for those changes to happen this year, I have corner prospective saves sources even sooner.

Fittingly, yhe one player I made big bids for across all of my leagues this weekend was Greg Holland. He struck out three in a scoreless 10th inning to secure his first save Saturday after presumed closer Ian Kennedy worked the sixth and seventh innings. New manager Mike Matheny never endorsed Kennedy as his closer and is an old school guy who might prefer someone with Holland's track record. The past couple years haven't been kind to Holland, of course, but he was throwing a couple miles per hour harder in this outing.

More than the pitcher, though, it's the opportunity I'm buying. Most of the pitchers who surprised with saves this weekend belong to particularly messy bullpens and have managers with particularly fickle bullpen tastes. I'm thinking of Trevor Gott (who actually recorded two saves) for the Giants and Oliver Drake for the Rays. The path for Holland, by comparison, seems clear. And as badly as I need saves, I'm going to invest in that path.

Other possibilities include Nick Burdi as a fill-in for Keone Kela with the Pirates or Anthony Bass as a fill-in for Ken Giles with the Blue Jays, but both are speculative cases themselves. My No. 1 pickup for saves this weekend was Holland, and if you're as desperate in that category as I am, you might want to make a similar play.