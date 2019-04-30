Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Griffin Canning's debut, and winners and losers from Monday

For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.

There has been no shortage of prospect hype in 2019. From Eloy Jimenez and Fernando Tatis on Opening Day to Vladimir Guerrero and Nate Lowe in the past week. If anything it has been hitter-heavy, but we've got a pitcher to get excited about on Tuesday night.

Griffin Canning will make his major-league debut Tuesday for the Angels. He's a 22-year-old righty who has dominated Triple-A hitters in three starts this year. In 16 innings he has 17 strikeouts, two walks and just one earned run allowed. Canning wasn't quite that good in 2018, but he did strike out 125 in 113.1 innings and earned a spot in nearly everyone's top-75 prospects.

Canning has four pitches that are all thought to be at least average and has above-average control. Coupled with his ability to miss bats makes Canning close to a must-add starting pitcher. He's no sure thing, but neither is the worst starter on your staff.

Three more to add from Monday

Nate Lowe (31%) -- Lowe doubled on Monday in his debut against the Royals. Lowe is a career .303 hitter in the minor leagues with an .876 OPS. He hit 27 home runs in 130 games in 2018. I expect him to be must-start in any league with a corner infielder and wouldn't discount the possibility of him earning the same status in a 12-team points league.

Jacob Webb (2%) -- Webb picked up the first save for the Braves since A.J. Minter presumably lost the job. Luke Jackson (9%) wasn't available in this game and should also be on your radar, but in leagues where saves are at a premium, both should be owned.

Michael Chavis (47) -- Chavis picked up two more hits on Monday and I'm really starting to believe he may just stick in the majors. His bat, with second base eligibility, would be must-start in almost all formats.

Monday's Winners and Losers

Winners

Mike Soroka -- In three starts, Soroka has changed the question. Originally it was: "Is he the Braves' best prospect?" Now it may be: "Is he the Braves' best starter?" He's now given up just three runs in 16.2 innings with 21 strikeouts and six walks. Shockingly, he's not 90% owned yet.

Matt Barnes -- Maybe this Red Sox closer situation isn't quite as clear cut as we thought. Ryan Brasier entered the game in the seventh inning Monday, and Matt Barnes closed things out, recording his second save. Keep an eye on the next save situation for Boston.

Jesus Aguilar -- Nearly a fourth of the owners who drafted Aguilar had dropped him by Monday. He made them question that move with a double dong on Monday night. It's going to take more than that for me to trust him again, but it's encouraging.

Jake Odorizzi -- Maybe we just need to start Odorizzi at home. In three home starts he has 24 strikeouts in 18.2 innings and a 0.96 ERA. In three road starts he's given up 10 runs in 11 innings and more walks than strikeouts.

Harrison Bader -- Bader earned his first start since returning from the IL and collected two hits and a home run. Jose Martinez and Dexter Fowler have both been hot, so Bader's going to have to be more than a glove to stay in the lineup.

Losers

Matt Carpenter -- I'm really trying not to worry, but Carpenter's hit-less night (with three Ks) dropped his slash line to .210/.333/.370 for the season. We've seen this enough to know Carpenter should break out of this, but we don't know when.

Travis Shaw -- Shaw sat for the second consecutive game on Monday and has just had a miserable April. You can't start him and I understand if you've dropped him.

A.J Pollock -- Pollock is headed to the IL with an infected elbow. This shouldn't be a long-term absence, but Pollock owners have to get nervous anytime he's nicked up.