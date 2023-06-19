At 78 percent, Lance Lynn is right at the threshold of being too rostered in CBS Sports leagues to mention here. But given the disparity between how good he was Sunday and how bad he's been the rest of the season, how could I not mention him?

Surely, you've seen the headlines by now, but here's what it looked like:

Lost count? It's understandable. There were 16 strikeouts in all, tying the franchise record. And as you can see from the tweet, the 33 swinging strikes were historic in their own right. It's the sort of performance that would send the baseball world into a tizzy if Spencer Strider did it, much less a pitcher who entered the day with a 6.75 ERA.

Look, I can't claim to have seen this coming, but I have been resolute in my defense of Lynn after each of his many bad starts, and judging by his roster rate, I wasn't alone in keeping the faith. What I was seeing was a pitcher who had his usual velocity, his usual strikeout rate and his usual whiff rate. He hadn't lost it in the way you'd expect a 36-year-old to lose it, which had me thinking he could still get it back. There was a three-start stretch from May 16 through May 26 when he appeared to do just that, in fact.

But this was so far beyond that I'm not even sure it's explainable, apart from the miraculous. I will, however, highlight the other ways that it differed from his previous starts this year. Normally, Lynn throws his four-seamer about 43 percent of the time. He threw it 23 percent of the time in this one. In its place was a variety of pitches that most of us forgot he even had. For instance, he threw his slider and changeup a combined 21 percent of the time in this one, up from a combined 8 percent, and they were responsible for one-third of his 33 whiffs.

Lance Lynn CHW • SP • #33 2023 Stats ERA 6.51 WHIP 1.51 INN 84.1 BB 33 K 102 View Profile

So maybe Lynn had the element of surprise going for him in this one. Maybe he realized that relying on three pitches with a similar velocity range (fastball, cutter and sinker) was no longer working for him and he had to do more to throw off hitters' timing. Maybe it's something he can continue to do moving forward. Clearly, these are pitches he can throw with some conviction or else they wouldn't have gotten the results they did.

If nothing else, this performance should put to rest the theory that Lynn simply can't hack it with the pitch clock, that the comparatively frenetic pace tires him out quickly and he won't be able to adjust. I never bought into that theory, but I couldn't exactly refute it either. A 16-strikeout effort does exactly that.

It also overshadows what originally looked to be the biggest news from the weekend -- i.e., four major prospect call-ups, including the No. 1 pick in the draft just two years ago. Let's get into those now.