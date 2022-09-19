Every waiver wire move made this time of year has to be practical. There's no more dreaming on the upside with only two scoring periods to go.

It can make a column like this one pretty repetitive. The remaining matchups are of course set in stone, and there isn't much at this point that can move the needle performance-wise. But the short timetable can also be clarifying, specifically with regard to which players *aren't* worth the trouble even if our normal process would suggest that they are.

Take, for example, Josh Jung. He's a top prospect who plays third base and has already hit three home runs in 10 games. Seems to check all the boxes, right? Well, he's also struck out 45 percent of the time without walking even once.

Josh Jung TEX • 3B • 6 2022 Stats AVG .250 HR 3 AB 40 BB 0 K 18 View Profile

Plate discipline was one of his strong suits in the minors, which suggests he's still adjusting to the highest level. If it was June, I'd stash him away and see how things shake out, but we don't have that luxury anymore. As things stand, I don't see how he's going to have time to earn my trust.

Luke Voit, meanwhile, is looking as strong as he has all season, not only batting .339 (2 for 62) with three home runs in September but also striking out just 16.7 percent of the time for the month. Strikeouts are mainly what have prevented him from producing like he did with the Yankees.

Luke Voit WAS • 1B • 34 2022 Stats AVG .240 HR 21 OPS .757 AB 438 K 151 View Profile

His remaining matchups, though, make it so you probably won't see fit to use him. He faces the Braves and Marlins this scoring period, followed by the Braves, Phillies and Mets next scoring period. Those teams have some good pitching to offer, particularly the Braves and Mets.

For that matter, you may have gotten all you can out of Joey Meneses as well, though he's at least eligible in the outfield. Of course, the size of your league and strength of your alternatives matters in each of these situations, but speaking, Jung, Voit and Meneses aren't as deserving of your time as they might seem.

So who is?