(He's not going to devote today's Waiver Wire to Ian Anderson, too, is he?)
I heard that! And how could I not? When I wrote about him in anticipation of his call-up Tuesday, my review was less than glowing. I wasn't sure he was ready — had no way to tell, really, given the secrecy surrounding the alternate training sites and the intrasquad games that may or may not be happening there — and while I never pass up a lottery ticket if I have the room for it, I wasn't sure I could make room for this one.
But I can now, because this lottery ticket came up a winner.
OK, so it's too early to say for sure, but one-hitting the Yankees over six innings wasn't even on my bingo card for Anderson's debut, particularly in a season when he hasn't had the luxury of following a normal pitching schedule. I wasn't sure he had the pitches in the tank, and I wasn't sure the ones he had would be particularly effective.
That leads me to how he managed to one-hit the Yankees. For a prospect who, at last report, struggled with the consistency of his command as his secondary arsenal, the progress was apparent. He did walk two in those six innings, but particularly early in the game, he was consistently ahead in the count, looking like a pitcher who knew exactly where the ball was going and exactly what he wanted to do with it. He leaned heavily on his changeup, throwing it nearly 40 percent of the time, and it was responsible for eight of his 12 swinging strikes. He even flipped in some quality curveballs. The arsenal was refined and the pitches well-executed.
He looked polished, like a finished product, and you know the pedigree is strong given that Anderson was the highest draft pick (third overall in 2016) of the Braves' entire rebuild. And particularly in a season when quality starting pitching is so find, there's no way you can leave that kind of potential for someone else.
Let's see who else demands attention right now ...
MIA Miami • #57 • Age: 25
Wait, what? Wasn't he bad Wednesday? OK, so it was Elieser Hernandez's worst start of the season, but he did still record a whopping 17 swinging strikes. His slider still looked like a wipeout pitch, and he was still in command of the strike zone. It's just that he gave up a couple home runs, which happens sometimes, but given that he still has a 3.04 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 12.2 K/9 for the season, he may have only slightly extended your window to grab him.
Gavin Lux 2B
LAD L.A. Dodgers • Age: 22
Gavin Lux homered twice off a pretty good pitcher, Tony Gonsolin, at the Dodgers' alternate training site Monday, which is more than we usually hear about what happens in those intrasquad games. And now he's joining the taxi squad for the team's upcoming road trip, with manager Dave Roberts saying that his recall is "a very good possibility at some point." Check out last year's numbers for a reminder of the upside Lux offers.
DET Detroit • #8 • Age: 28
If you need a more immediate fix at second base than Lux, then Jonathan Schoop might be your guy. He has always been a pretty good source of power at the position and is particularly hot right now, batting .444 (16 for 36) with three home runs over his past nine games. My word of caution, though, would be that his poor plate discipline and dependence on the long ball make him largely absent when he isn't rolling, so there's always the risk of chasing last week's stats with Schoop.
Seth Lugo RP
NYM N.Y. Mets • #67 • Age: 30
Seth Lugo of course isn't fully stretched out for his move to the starting rotation, but pushing it to three innings Tuesday didn't cost him any effectiveness. He has a deep enough arsenal to start, showcasing four pitches, so it'll be interesting to see if the improvements he made during his dominant run as a reliever carry over to the starting role. Given how little hope there is left at starting pitcher, why not take a flier?
Gregory Soto RP
DET Detroit • #65 • Age: 25
The Tigers have officially removed Joe Jimenez from the closer role, and while Buck Farmer, who had previously been working the eighth inning, was the reliever reserved for the ninth inning Wednesday, he got knocked around in what turned out to be a non-save chance. Gregory Soto, who worked the eighth Wednesday, has been the Tigers' most overpowering reliever this year and seems like the one who will inevitably claim the job here.
MIA Miami • #95 • Age: 22
Trevor Rogers had a 2.53 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 10.0 K/9 in 18 starts at high Class A last year before making a bumpy transition to Double-A late in the year. He has a particularly good fastball, which helped him pile up 12 whiffs on 87 pitches in his debut Tuesday, and while he won't get away with walking five most nights, allowing just one hit is impressive. It's more of a deep-league play, but I do think Rogers offers upside in an organization that suddenly has a pretty good track record of developing pitchers.