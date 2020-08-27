Watch Now: Highlights: Game 1, Yankees at Braves ( 1:28 )

(He's not going to devote today's Waiver Wire to Ian Anderson, too, is he?)

I heard that! And how could I not? When I wrote about him in anticipation of his call-up Tuesday, my review was less than glowing. I wasn't sure he was ready — had no way to tell, really, given the secrecy surrounding the alternate training sites and the intrasquad games that may or may not be happening there — and while I never pass up a lottery ticket if I have the room for it, I wasn't sure I could make room for this one.

But I can now, because this lottery ticket came up a winner.

OK, so it's too early to say for sure, but one-hitting the Yankees over six innings wasn't even on my bingo card for Anderson's debut, particularly in a season when he hasn't had the luxury of following a normal pitching schedule. I wasn't sure he had the pitches in the tank, and I wasn't sure the ones he had would be particularly effective.

That leads me to how he managed to one-hit the Yankees. For a prospect who, at last report, struggled with the consistency of his command as his secondary arsenal, the progress was apparent. He did walk two in those six innings, but particularly early in the game, he was consistently ahead in the count, looking like a pitcher who knew exactly where the ball was going and exactly what he wanted to do with it. He leaned heavily on his changeup, throwing it nearly 40 percent of the time, and it was responsible for eight of his 12 swinging strikes. He even flipped in some quality curveballs. The arsenal was refined and the pitches well-executed.

He looked polished, like a finished product, and you know the pedigree is strong given that Anderson was the highest draft pick (third overall in 2016) of the Braves' entire rebuild. And particularly in a season when quality starting pitching is so find, there's no way you can leave that kind of potential for someone else.

We discussed Anderson and Wednesday's action on Thursday's edition of the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast. Follow all our podcasts and subscribe here.

Let's see who else demands attention right now ...