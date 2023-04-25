There aren't many things that have gone right for the Oakland Athletics so far this season, but Brent Rooker has been a rare bright spot. After his two-homer game Monday against the Angels, Rooker is now hitting .333/.441/.729 through 58 plate appearances this season.

And he hasn't lucked his way into that with a bunch of seeing-eye singles, or anything. Rooker has earned every bit of his production so far, with huge exit velocities and quality-of-contact metrics that back up – 91st percentile in average exit velocity, 87th in hard-hit rate, 96th in expected batting average, 98th in expected slugging percentage … Rookie is crushing the ball right now, and he's doing it with a very good 16.9% strikeout rate.

So is it for real? Probably not, at least not all of it. Rooker is showing solid plate discipline, most notably with just a 24.2% chase rate, but he's still swinging and missing a ton in the early going, especially on pitches in the strike zone. Among 259 players with at least 50 plate appearances, Rooker's 76.5% zone contact rate ranks 241st. That's not a death knell for a hitter – Mike Trout and Aaron Judge are among the hitters ranked below him in that metric – but you have to have pretty special skills to overcome it.

At the very least, that's a reason to expect Rooker's strikeout rate to spike moving forward. He won't hit .333 for the rest of the season, I think it's fair to say. Whether he can remain Fantasy relevant in spite of that will depend on how much of those elite quality-of-contact metrics he can sustain.

And, for what it's worth, his minor-league track record does provide some reason for optimism there. In 208 games at Triple-A, Rooker has hit 61 career homers with a .274/.387/.590 line. That's inflated by Rooker being an older player and by playing in the PCL, but it does suggest that the power is at least pretty legitimate, especially when combined with his elite quality-of-contact metrics, and it suggests he could sustain some level of Fantasy relevance moving forward.

I'm not ready to suggest Rooker is a must-roster player in Fantasy, but if you need some pop from an outfield spot, he's worth a look at least. I'd rather have Joey Gallo, who remains under-rostered at 55% in CBS Fantasy leagues; I would also rather have Jorge Soler, who remains similarly under-rostered at 58%. But, if those guys aren't available, Rooker seems like a nice consolation prize.

Here are some other waiver-wire targets from Monday's action: