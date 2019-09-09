Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Is Jesus Luzardo worth picking up? What about Sean Manaea?

How long have we longed to see Jesus Luzardo in the majors?

There was the initial fakeout in spring training that ended with him straining his rotator cuff. Then there was the midseason fakeout that ended with him straining his lat before completing his rehab assignment. Finally, there was the September fakeout when the Athletics didn't include him in their roster expansion.

So now amid reports that he'll finally join the big club Monday, how excited should we be? How much time will he have to earn the trust of Fantasy players? How will the Athletics fit him into a rotation that already includes six pitchers?

Jesus Luzardo RP OAK Oakland • #44 • Age: 21 2019 minors ERA 2.51 WHIP 1.02 IP 43 BB 8 K 57

That's the biggest question of all, isn't it? We don't really know what role Luzardo is expected to fill. Both Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle and Martin Gallegos of MLB.com have suggested he might be confined to the bullpen, which would seem logically consistent to me. They're choosing to call him up now because Triple-A Las Vegas was eliminated from the PCL playoffs. If they thought Luzardo would be a significant enough contributor to help them secure their own playoff spot, they wouldn't have been so concerned with what he could do for the Aviators.

A few long relief appearances down the stretch just to get his feet wet — maybe that's all he'll get. Or maybe, as some Athletics fans have speculated, he'll take over Brett Anderson's spot and make his first start Wednesday. Sure, Anderson has been a fairly stable option for the Athletics all year, but nobody doubts Luzardo is more talented.

It's a big enough "if" that I can't imagine there's a clearer speculative starting pitcher add to make this time of year. If you need to stream for the week ahead, OK, Luzardo won't meet that need since we don't know what he's doing. But if we come to find out he'll get to make a handful of starts down the stretch, the potential impact is great enough that you wouldn't want your opponent to benefit from it.

So if nothing else, you pick up Luzardo as a defensive measure, just to keep him from falling into the wrong hands. And then, once we have a clearer understanding of his role, you can reassess.