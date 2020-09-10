Watch Now: Highlights: Braves at Marlins ( 1:55 )

Wasn't I just writing about an Adam Duvall's three-homer game a week ago? The obvious response was that he might offer some cheap power, but he'd never do anything like that again.

Or maybe it's just what he does now.

That granny capped a three-homer, 9-RBI day for the 32-year-old and, yes, made it 29 runs in all for the Braves against the Marlins Wednesday. Dreams really do come true.

Duvall now has eight homers in his past eight games (six coming in just the two, obviously) and 13 for the season, putting him two off the major-league lead. Here's what his overall stat line looks like:

Adam Duvall ATL • LF • 23 BA .272 HR 13 RBI 29 R 27 OPS .951 AB 125 View Profile

Clearly, that guy can't remain available in 70 percent of CBS Sports leagues. There comes a point when the numbers demand action, regardless of what any deeper analysis shows, and we've reached that point with Duvall. But I do I see anything under the hood that leads me to believe he's a changed player as opposed to just really, really hot? No, I do not.

And look, he doesn't need to be radically transformed to have value. We're talking about a guy who delivered back-to-back 30-homer seasons for the Reds within the last five years and went yard 43 times between the minors, majors and playoffs last year. He can put the ball over the fence. Unfortunately, it's about all he does, so even that modest .272 batting average is sure to regress in due time. And there are no on-base skills to speak of, so when he's not homering, he's not doing much of anything.

Where he's most valuable, then, is in categories leagues (specifically the five-outfielder variety) where you're specifically looking to make up ground in home runs. I actually started him in six leagues this week (humble brag) for precisely that reason. My biggest need offensively was home runs, and among the possible waiver claims, he seemed best equipped deliver a bunch. There was no guarantee he would, but fortunately, he did.

So will he now? I don't have a crystal ball, and we're talking a stretch of only two weeks. Maybe he's due for a slump and will provide absolutely nothing from this point forward. But if home runs are what you need the most, that's his wheelhouse. Adding a player like him is what taking your best shot looks like.

.