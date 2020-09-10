Wasn't I just writing about an Adam Duvall's three-homer game a week ago? The obvious response was that he might offer some cheap power, but he'd never do anything like that again.
Or maybe it's just what he does now.
That granny capped a three-homer, 9-RBI day for the 32-year-old and, yes, made it 29 runs in all for the Braves against the Marlins Wednesday. Dreams really do come true.
Duvall now has eight homers in his past eight games (six coming in just the two, obviously) and 13 for the season, putting him two off the major-league lead. Here's what his overall stat line looks like:
Clearly, that guy can't remain available in 70 percent of CBS Sports leagues. There comes a point when the numbers demand action, regardless of what any deeper analysis shows, and we've reached that point with Duvall. But I do I see anything under the hood that leads me to believe he's a changed player as opposed to just really, really hot? No, I do not.
And look, he doesn't need to be radically transformed to have value. We're talking about a guy who delivered back-to-back 30-homer seasons for the Reds within the last five years and went yard 43 times between the minors, majors and playoffs last year. He can put the ball over the fence. Unfortunately, it's about all he does, so even that modest .272 batting average is sure to regress in due time. And there are no on-base skills to speak of, so when he's not homering, he's not doing much of anything.
Where he's most valuable, then, is in categories leagues (specifically the five-outfielder variety) where you're specifically looking to make up ground in home runs. I actually started him in six leagues this week (humble brag) for precisely that reason. My biggest need offensively was home runs, and among the possible waiver claims, he seemed best equipped deliver a bunch. There was no guarantee he would, but fortunately, he did.
So will he now? I don't have a crystal ball, and we're talking a stretch of only two weeks. Maybe he's due for a slump and will provide absolutely nothing from this point forward. But if home runs are what you need the most, that's his wheelhouse. Adding a player like him is what taking your best shot looks like.
BAL Baltimore • #6 • Age: 23
I guess I'll have to keep featuring this guy here until people finally wise up and add him. He picked up twice as many hits Wednesday (four) as roster percentage points, going from from 49 to 51. Ryan Mountcastle is eligible at first base and in the outfield, has a plus hit tool that appears to be fully manifesting, and hasn't been lacking in power either. What more do you want?
Dane Dunning SP
CHW Chi. White Sox • #51 • Age: 25
Though Dane Dunning didn't miss as many bats this time out, his 17.5 percent swinging-strike rate over his first three starts buys him some grace, especially since he proved he could go six innings in this one, needing just 78 pitches to do so. It's been an impressive first stint in the majors for a guy with a career 2.73 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 10.2 K/9 in the minors, and at this point, it demands action.
Deivi Garcia SP
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #83 • Age: 21
This latest effort gives Deivi Garcia two brilliant ones in his first three, which should ensure he sticks around as the fifth starter. What's most impressive is he has issued just two walks between those three starts, throwing 67.5 percent of his pitches for strikes. It's a sharp improvement for a guy who issued 4.5 BB/9 in the minors last year, standing out mostly for his strikeout rate. He's must-add now.
Greg Holland RP
KC Kansas City • #35 • Age: 34
Manager Mike Matheny kept us guessing before Trevor Rosenthal emerged as the Royals closer earlier this season and then handed the first three save chances following Rosenthal's departure to three different relievers. Greg Holland on Wednesday became the first to go a second time sans Holland, and he converted the save with ease. Scott Barlow and Josh Staumont would be more exciting choices to close, but Holland appears to be in the driver's seat now.
DJ Stewart LF
BAL Baltimore • #24 • Age: 26
Going yard again Wednesday, DJ Stewart quietly has five homers in his past four games and is doing an impressive job getting on base as well. Of course, he's striking out a ton, but his minor-league track record suggests some normalization may be in store there. He's already 26, so I wouldn't want to overstate the upside, but he did hit .283 with 15 homers and a .948 OPS in just 72 minor-league games last year and represents another dirt cheap source of home runs if you're needing to make up ground in that category.