Madison Bumgarner threw a no-hitter Sunday. Correction: He finished the same game he started, allowing no hits in between, but it wasn't a no-hitter. Or even a shutout. It was the second half of a doubleheader against the Braves, and since doubleheader games are only seven innings this year, no such start could ever be a no-hitter.

So perhaps by mere technicality, Bumgarner's outing wasn't the headliner Sunday. No, Michael Kopech, making his second start of the season, upstaged him with this performance:

It wasn't so much the 10 strikeouts that floored me. It wasn't the 14 swinging strikes or the way he froze Rangers hitters for another 20 called strikes. It wasn't even that he walked no one, continuing to distance himself from the control issues that defined his early time in the minors. It was that he went five innings, throwing 87 pitches.

I didn't know he'd be allowed to do that -- not just Sunday, but at any point this season. The plan was for him, after missing the past two seasons, to serve as a multi-inning reliever this year, maybe approaching 100 innings, and then transition him to the starting rotation next year. But the plan seems to have moved up.

Maybe just out of necessity. With Lance Lynn expected to come off the IL Friday, Kopech will presumably go back to the bullpen. But for how long? Dylan Cease is once again struggling to get anything going. He has yet to make it five innings in any of his four starts.

Perhaps the White Sox will ride it out with him a little longer just to keep Kopech's innings from piling up too quickly, but come late May, given that they've already shown a willingness to use Kopech like a traditional starting pitcher this year, won't he have enough innings left in reserve to make the transition full-time? I'm beginning to think so.

Whether you're willing to stash him in the meantime may depend on how big of a bench you have, but at this point, I have little reason to doubt he'll be awesome when he does get his shot. It seems worth it to find a way to roster him, then.

Who knows? Maybe someone else gets hurt -- or the White Sox pull the plug on Cease after all -- and there ends up being no wait at all.

