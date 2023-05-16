It's been quite a roller coaster ride for Jack Flaherty, both over the past few years and even over the course of the first six weeks of the 2023 MLB season. The once-ace got off to a decent start, allowing just three earned runs in his first three starts despite some struggles with his control, but he'd been roughed up since then, giving up 24 runs over 24 innings in his past five starts entering Monday.

Many Fantasy players surely gave up on Flaherty, whose roster rate was down to 70% entering play Monday. Flaherty was notably frustrated when asked about his diminished velocity in his previous couple of starts, and I, for one, was ready to give up on him.

And then Monday happened.

Flaherty turned the clocks back in an 18-1 win over the Brewers, tossing seven brilliant, shutout innings in his longest start in over two years. He struck out 10 in the outing, his first double-digit strikeout game since September of 2020, and he walked just two while allowing three hits. It was the best results we've seen from Flaherty in years – and there's something kind of funny about this performance coming in Willson Contreras' return to catching after the Cardinals seemingly made him the fall man for their rotation's struggles.

Flaherty averaged 93.7 mph with his four-seam fastball, up from 92.1 in his previous outing and right in line with his season-high back in early April, and he had all of his pitches working in this one. He got at least four whiffs with his fastball, curveball, and slider, and limited the Brewers to just an 81.9 mph average exit velocity on 13 balls in play.

This was what we were hoping to see from Flaherty now that he's past the litany of shoulder injuries that have largely derailed his past few seasons. Whether it was for real or not remains to be seen, and I have my doubts. When his velocity was up earlier in the season, he was walking everyone in sight, so that isn't necessarily a panacea. But this was, really, the first sign of the ace Flaherty once was, and we'll take any reason to be optimistic at this point.

At the very least, Flaherty saved himself from getting cut by countless Fantasy players this week. And, in the 30% of CBS Fantasy leagues where he's available, I'd say this was enough to make him worth adding again – just in case.