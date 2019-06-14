Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jackie Bradley Jr. one of many coming on strong

It's interesting to think about how we perceive players at this point in the season. Players who got off to great starts tend to get more benefit of the doubt than they probably deserve, because those early-season breakouts tend to stick in our minds.

Take Enrique Hernandez. He got off to a great start, and even though he's basically done nothing for two months, hitting .178/.237/.305 since April 12, he is still on rosters in 36% of CBS Fantasy leagues. That early-season pace helped buoy his perceived value.

Compare that to Jackie Bradley, who had a disastrous month of April, but has remained an everyday player and has hit .250/.364/.491 since May 1, with a 28-homer, 10-steal pace. He's rostered in just 23 percent of CBS Fantasy leagues, lower than Hernandez, despite being vastly more valuable for a much larger stretch of the season.

Bradley was a swing-change guy this offseason, and it might have taken a little while for everything to click. His hard-contact rate has climbed since cratering in May, and he's up to 50% over the past 15 games. He has three homers and a .318 average in that stretch, and should be back on five-outfield league radars.

Four more to add from Thursday

Cavan Biggio (42%) -- It's been a tough go for Biggio to date, but the skills he's shown still impress. He hasn't struck out too much, and he's maintained a healthy walk rate. There could be a bit too much passivity in his approach — a not-uncommon complaint in his prospect days — but when he is aggressive, good things can happen, as shown by his two-homer game Thursday. He's still worth stashing for the upside.

Bryan Reynolds (47%) -- All Reynolds has done in 2019 is crush the ball. He had a 1.181 OPS in Triple-A, and he's up to a .350/.404/.561 line in 171 MLB plate appearances after his two-double game Thursday. The Pirates still aren't treating him like an everyday player, and with Starling Marte, Gregory Polanco, and a surprisingly spry Melky Cabrera (hitting .328!), it may be tough to get him every day work. But they need to try. Here's hoping they do.

Chance Sisco (11%) -- Sisco was one of the best hitters in baseball in spring training, hitting four homers with a .382 average in 15 games, while walking 10 times to nine strikeouts. It was hard to understand why the Orioles would send him down, and then when he went to Triple-A and hit .289/.383/.530, it was hard to understand why they would keep him down so long. Now that he's 6 for his first 22 with another homer Thursday, those questions only look tougher to explain. No matter, he's here for good. And he should be your No. 2 catcher.

Lourdes Gurriel (47%) — Consistency has been an issue for Gurriel, but he's been productive so far this season, hitting .280/.342/.551 with more pop than expected. He hit his sixth homer in in 31 games Thursday, and with second base, shortstop and outfield eligibility, you probably have a place for him on your roster.