Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jake Bauers, Blake Parker worth your add

More Fantasy Baseball: Prospect Report: Reyes' injury fallout | What to expect from rookie SPs ROS | These hitters aren't just on hot streaks | Ranking the top DL stashes

Every day on the waiver wire doesn't feature some exciting new name. Sometimes, it's a middling prospect who gets called up. Other days, it's a bunch of names you know and overlook, because we're on the look for The Next Big Thing. The Next Big Thing isn't always on the way, of course, and sometimes, you've got holes to fill. This is one of those days.

Scott White is pretty bull-ish on Bauers' potential, and I can see why. The minor-league production is pretty uniformly mediocre, of course; Bauers has a .781 OPS in 184 games in Triple-A, right in line with his overall .775 OPS in the minors. However, he has remained a top prospect in spite of that, coming in at No. 45 on Baseball America's 2018 list despite being pretty much a first base-only prospect. Scouts believe in the tools, and we've seen players with good command of the strike zone but middling power develop into better-than-expected sources of power when they reach the majors. I'm not expecting a superstar, but if I had a roster spot to spare, I would bet on the pedigree with Bauers.

The thing about being a reliever is, blow-ups in small samples can really wreck your season line. Blake Parker was tagged for four runs in his first five appearances of the season, and subsequently lost his job as the Angels' closer. However, he has gotten four of the team's last five saves, and has pretty much been lights out since that rough start to the season. Parker sports a 1.80 ERA and 29.3 percent strikeout rate since the first five outings of the season, and seems to have the job in L.A. That hasn't led to a ton of opportunities — his most recent four saves have come over a span of 18 days. Still, I would expect he'll continue to get the ninth-inning work for the Angels, and Parker is proving last year's breakout was no fluke.

Nearly 900 plate apperarances into his major-league career, Dansby Swanson is a tough player to figure out. He was a jack-of-all-trades, master-of-none kind of prospect, and most of his career has been defined by his lack of high-level tools. He's putting together a more promising season in 2018 than he did a year ago, but it has come in a strange way, as Swanson's strikeout rate has spiked, but he's also hitting the ball with more authority. This isn't the player we expected him to be, but the results are better than I think he's getting credit for; since coming back from the DL on May 19, he's hit four homers and struck out 33.8 percent of the time, and has put together a .231/.315/.477 line. It's not great, but it will play at shortstop.

Derek Dietrich doesn't have the pedigree of Swanson, but I think he might be the better player. And with eligibility at 1B, 3B, and OF, he's probably the more valuable Fantasy option. He probably can't sustain a batting average in the .290 range, but he is hitting the ball with enough authority to think he can be helpful in that category. He's a solid power hitter, and he's been red-hot, ranking as the No. 5 third baseman in Roto scoring over the last four weeks, hitting .384/.432/.644. That plays in any lineup.