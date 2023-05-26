I'm a sucker for a post-hype sleeper in Fantasy Baseball. Nolan Gorman is probably the best example of one this season, having emerged as a must-start Fantasy player this season after struggling with contact issues as a rookie, but there are usually a few every season.

Maybe Jake McCarthy can be the next one. McCarthy lost his spot on the Diamondbacks roster by hitting .143/.229/.238 through the first 22 games, but he went down to Triple-A and did exactly what you want a major-league caliber hitter to do against minor-leaguers – he dominated. McCarthy hit .333/.419/.533 with a minuscule 12.4% strikeout rate.

Sure, it was the PCL, the most inflationary offensive environment in baseball outside of Denver, so take those numbers with a grain of salt. But McCarthy doesn't have to put up a .900 OPS to regain his spot in the Diamondbacks everyday lineup, nor to be a viable Fantasy option – he just needs to hit more like last year's .284/.342/.427 line, With his speed, McCarthy can be a useful Fantasy option if he just does that.

There's no guarantee he will, given how overmatched he looked in his first stint in the majors this season. But I'm going to add him in a few leagues just in case.