Tuesday began with a bit of a downer as word came out that Jazz Chisholm will miss 4-6 weeks with a case of turf toe. It may not be the most devastating injury news we've received in recent weeks, but it does present a long-term absence for a player started in virtually every league, whether in the outfield or at second base.

Outfield recommendations are fairly common in this space, which makes sense given the sheer number of players who play the position, and rest assured, I'll have several more for you today. But before we get to Tuesday's performers and headliners, I figured I should offer a few bonus second base recommendations, just in case that's where you need to replace Chisholm.

Here's one for three different league depths: less than 75 percent rostered, less than 50 percent rostered and less than 25 percent rostered

Shallow

Christopher Morel CHC • 2B • #5 73% rostered AVG .333 HR 4 SB 1 AB 30 K 13 View Profile

Morel's reentry into the Fantasy conversation makes for amazing timing because he's a rare example of a player who could actually replicate Chisholm's production. He has the impact power, the stolen base aptitude and also the shortcoming of striking out too much, which, as with Chisholm, will limit his batting average. He's even eligible in the outfield in addition to second base. He's not the lock that Chisholm is to deliver on these attributes, but if all goes right for him, you won't miss a beat.

Medium

Orlando Arcia ATL • SS • #11 42% rostered AVG .342 HR 3 OPS .962 AB 73 K 15 View Profile

I'm cautiously optimistic about Arcia, who's eligible at shortstop in addition to second base. He has an uninspiring track record, but most of it came in his early 20s. This is his first shot at everyday duty since entering his prime, and the quality of contact has been higher, albeit over a small sample. An everyday spot in the Braves lineup can't be a bad thing either.

Deep

Kyle Farmer MIN • 3B • #12 10% rostered AVG .293 HR 3 OPS .847 AB 58 K 16 View Profile

I considered Enmanuel Valdez and Michael Massey here as well, but if you play in a league so deep that you have to resort to a second baseman in this range, then you can't afford to stretch for upside, in all likelihood. Farmer is the Twins' everyday third baseman right now (while retaining eligibility at second base) and is doing fine, both in terms of actual stats (.293 batting average and .483 slugging percentage) and expected stats (.256 xBA and .463 xSLG). He'll do for now.

And with that, we're on to the good stuff.

