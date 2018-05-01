Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Joc Pederson, Alex Verdugo ready for big chances with Dodgers

With Corey Seager out for the year, you're probably looking for a shortstop to replace him on your roster. Well, I won't be of much help for that, but Scott White did write about potential options to target via trade in response to the news last night, so go ahead and check that out.

What I do want to point out in reaction to Seager's injury is that the Dodgers have some really interesting outfield options who are about to see more opportunities. Chris Taylor is likely going to slide to shortstop for the time being to replace Seager, and with Yasiel Puig dealing with a hamstring injury of his own, there is playing time available in the outfield. Let's see if Joc Pederson and Alex Verdugo can take advantage.

Pederson's been around for long enough that it might be easy to forget that he was a top-10 prospect in all of baseball not that long ago. He has disappointed since, but not because he doesn't have skills. He's willing to draw a walk, and hits the ball hard, but has had trouble making enough contact to get those skills to play up in games. That hasn't been an issue in the early going because Pederson has dropped his swing rate on pitches out of the strike zone to 25.0 percent.

Pederson is sporting a swinging strike rate below 10 percent for the second straight season, and has cut his strikeout rate to 15.5 percent to boot. If he can sort out his contact issues, Pederson has enough skill to force his way into the starting lineup even when Puig returns. Here's his chance.

Verdugo entered the season as the No. 37 prospect in the league from Baseball America, and is kind of the opposite of Pederson: Contact isn't a question, but power might be. In 136 games at Triple-A over two seasons, Verdugo has struck out just 64 times but has also homered just 10 times. That leads to a pretty .308 average, but not much else.

Verdugo should be able to hit in the majors, but an empty average isn't much for Fantasy players to get excited about. However, a trend we've seen lately has been one of contact-oriented prospects turning into better power hitters than expected when hitting the juiced ball in the majors – Miguel Andujar and Ozzie Albies are two good examples. If Verdugo follows their lead, there's plenty to be excited about, and he homered four times in his first 19 games in Triple-A this season, so there may be a breakout happening.

It's too bad Eugenio Suarez hasn't played more at shortstop, because he'd be a nice Seager replacement in shallower leagues. As is, he's still underowned at 75 percent, especially because he's shown no ill effects from his quicker-than-expected recovery from a fractured thumb. In five games since returning, Suarez is 8 for 22 with three doubles and seven RBI, and has picked up right where he left off after his breakout 2017 season. He deserves to be owned where available.

The first two starts of the season went about as poorly as they possibly could have for Jake Faria, who struck out just two batters while walking eight in 5 2/3 innings of work. He worked on his mechanics after those starts, and seems to have found something, as he put together his third strong start in his past four. With 24 strikeouts and only seven walks – to go with a 2.28 ERA in 23 2/3 innings in that stretch – he's looking like the breakout candidate we were hoping to see. His overall numbers haven't caught up, and neither has his ownership. This is your chance to take advantage if he's available in your league.

Jorge Alfaro is going to strike out a lot. He's never going to walk much. If you've followed him since his time as a top prospect, that shouldn't come as much of a surprise. What also shouldn't come as a surprise is how hard he hits the ball when he makes contact. His 42.4 percent strikeout rate is untenable, but we're also getting a sign of what he's capable of when he puts the bat on the ball, with two homers in his past three games. Alfaro's flaws are glaring, but the truth is, there just aren't very many good hitting catchers, and he has more potential than most. If you've been living with Evan Gattis' disappointing start, Alfaro has similar upside and is actually showing signs of life.

Fernando Romero has put himself on the prospect map over the past few seasons, jumping from Low-A to Triple-A over the span of just 39 starts, and breaking into Baseball America's Top-100 prospects list for the first time before this season. Since getting to Double-A, Romero has 140 strikeouts in 146 innings, and though his walk rate is a tad higher than you'd like – 8.7 percent – he has limited homers well enough to sport a 3.39 ERA overall. He probably isn't a star, but Romero looks like the kind of pitcher you want to keep an eye on, and even add in a deeper league before his debut, which is set to come Wednesday against the Blue Jays.