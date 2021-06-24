Danny Duffy is rostered in 77 percent of CBS Sports leagues, which means I could probably get away with featuring him in another rousing edition of Waiver Wire. But since he was my headliner Wednesday in advance of his return from a flexor strain, I won't go all the way there.

I would like to point out, though, that I was fully encouraged by his return from the IL Wednesday at the Yankees. Sure, he lasted only two innings and issued three walks, but there was no loss of stuff with the injury and six-week absence. He averaged 94.6 mph on his fastball -- almost a full mile per hour higher than his season average, actually, which itself was a big jump from previous years. It's been credited for him having a 1.85 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 10.7 K/9 across eight starts.

Danny Duffy SP KC Kansas City • #30 • Age: 32 Wednesday at Yankees INN 2 H 0 ER 0 BB 3 K 4

The spin rate on his pitches, it's worth mentioning, was also up. He had 10 swinging strikes on 42 total pitches, an incredible rate by any standard. So what if he made it only two innings? He didn't even go on a rehab assignment. His last bullpen session was just 40 pitches. We knew he'd have to build back still.

But if Wednesday's start is any indication, the building back will be worth it.

Let's see who else might be available to add ...

