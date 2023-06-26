Jordan Westburg SS BAL Baltimore • Age: 24 Rostered 24% 2023 Minors AVG .295 HR 18 SB 6 OPS .939 AB 268 K 64 I ranked Jordan Westburg only 87th in my preseason top 100 because it was unclear from the scouting reports whether his 27 home runs last year were backed by enough raw power to translate to the now cavernous Camden Yards. But the exit velocity readings are in, and they are excellent: 91.3 mph average and 110.2 mph max. He's also done a better job of hitting the ball to all fields this year, so he's not going to live and die with the left field fence. I've taken a more guarded approach with prospect call-ups in general this year, and I don't think Westburg's talent level makes him an exception. There's enough swing-and-miss in his game to suggest he may struggle. But there's also enough upside for you to take a shot anywhere you need middle infield help.

Brayan Bello SP BOS Boston • #66 • Age: 24 Rostered 73% Friday at White Sox INN 6.2 H 6 ER 1 BB 1 K 5 More than once, I've referred to Brayan Bello as Framber Valdez lite, and more and more he's beginning to live up to the name. He compares well to Valdez in both ground-ball rate (57.4% vs. 57.2%) and swinging-strike rate (11.1% vs. 11.3%), and few pitchers who are so good at the former are also respectable at the latter. Where Bello clearly falls short of Valdez is workload, but it's getting better. With his latest outing Friday, he's suddenly put together four straight quality starts. Meanwhile, he's up to 10 straight allowing two earned runs or fewer, giving him a 2.45 ERA during that stretch and a 3.27 ERA overall. The walk rate still runs a little high, and he gives up his share of singles as a ground-ball pitcher. Still, if you can stomach the WHIP, everything else looks solid.

Royce Lewis 3B MIN Minnesota • #23 • Age: 24 Rostered 63% 2023 Stats AVG .333 HR 4 OPS .863 AB 81 BB 3 K 22 Royce Lewis was a little slow out of the gate coming back from a second torn ACL. He struggled to make contact at the same high rate that we saw during his brief time in the majors last year, and for the contact he did make, the quality was lacking. The Twins themselves seemed reluctant to buy in fully, never starting him more than three games in a row. Over the past week, though, everything changed. Lewis made his sixth straight start Sunday, and during that time, he's batted .458 (11 for 24) with two homers and just two strikeouts. His average exit velocity has been 89.6 compared to 85.8 previously. He could stand to run more, but the playing time was the biggest hurdle to him helping you at shortstop or third base.

Griffin Canning SP LAA L.A. Angels • #47 • Age: 27 Rostered 46% Saturday at Rockies ERA 3.99 WHIP 1.16 INN 65.1 BB 17 K 62 Griffin Canning is getting harder to dismiss even though his exit velocity readings remain high. With his six shutout innings Saturday -- at Colorado, no less -- he now has a 2.25 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 9.3 K/9 over his past six starts. Reduce it to five starts, and he has only three walks in 29 innings with a 14 percent swinging-strike rate. That's how he's surviving all the hard contact. He's giving up his share of home runs but allowing few baserunners otherwise. All the ERA estimators suggest it's unlikely to continue, but he's been backing off his fastball in favor of more sliders and changeups, which seems like a recipe for success. My biggest hesitation is that he'll rarely be a two-start pitcher since the Angels are often going six-man for Shohei Ohtani.

Kyle Bradish SP BAL Baltimore • #39 • Age: 26 Rostered 42% Sunday vs. Mariners INN 7 H 2 ER 2 BB 2 K 7 Kyle Bradish's latest start Sunday, in which he allowed two runs on two hits over seven innings against the Mariners, was arguably his best of the season, but he's been on a nice run for a while now, putting together a 2.92 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 8.4 K/9 over his past nine starts. Some of those starts have been on the shorter side, which is why he has only three wins on the year, but this was his second in as many starts. Pitching for the Orioles, more are likely to follow. Bradish doesn't get a ton of strikeouts, but the stuff has always earned high marks. He should remain a valuable pitcher to round out a 12-team staff given that he has a good lineup and bullpen backing him.

Joey Votto 1B CIN Cincinnati • #19 • Age: 39 Rostered 39% 2023 Stats AVG .278 HR 3 OPS 1.213 AB 18 BB 3 K 6 The safe money is to bet against a 39-year-old coming off surgery to his shoulder and biceps, especially given that Joey Votto already appeared to be in steep decline last year, batting .205 with a .689 OPS. But he's a famously heady player who figured out a way to reverse the effects of decline once already, in 2021, and suffice it to say he's feeling rejuvenated physically. In a week since being activated from the IL, he's already popped three homers, including two Friday that were both in excess of 415 feet. It may not take much of a slump for him to cede the job to Christian Encarnacion-Strand, but given how difficult first base has been to fill in certain leagues this year, Votto has shown enough to get a look right now.

Scott McGough RP ARI Arizona • #30 • Age: 33 Rostered 36% 2023 Stats SV 6 ERA 2.41 WHIP 0.88 INN 41 BB 14 K 49 If you've struggled to find a reliable source of saves, consider Scott McGough the answer to your prayers. The transformation has been so sudden that the roster rate continues to lag behind, but he's now recorded three saves in five days, including two of the multi-inning variety, and is responsible for five of the Diamondbacks' past six. And the other numbers have become closer-caliber as well thanks to a stretch of 20 appearances in which he's compiled a 0.35 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 11.6 K/9. A closer the last two years in Japan, McGough seems to have hit his stride in the majors, and with the Diamondbacks looking like one of the best teams in the NL, his opportunities won't be lacking.