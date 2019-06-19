Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jordan Yamamoto, Ramon Laureano and winners and losers from Tuesday

In the middle of June there are plenty of days where we have to search for things to talk about in this column. This is not one of those days. We had five different teams score at least eight runs, several rookie pitchers outperform expectations, a 17-inning game and so much more.

So let's get straight to the action:

Six to add from Tuesday

Ramon Laureano (47%) -- Laureano collected four hits including a double and a home run as part of the Athletics' offensive explosion. He now owns a .274 average with 11 home runs and 15 stolen bases in his first 122 major league games. He should be started in all five-outfielder leagues and rostered in all categories leagues. He's hit fifth in the past two games. If that continues he may deserve points league consideration as well.

Jordan Yamamoto (43%) -- It's still unsure whether Yamamoto or Elieser Hernandez will stick in the Marlins rotation once Caleb Smith returns, but neither rookie is going down without a fight. On Tuesday, Yamamoto became the first pitcher since at least 1908 to start his career with consecutive outings of at least seven innings, no runs and three or fewer hits. He needs to be rostered until the Marlins tell us otherwise.

Oscar Mercado (52%) -- Mercado hit a triple and stole two more bases, earning another write-up in this column. He's in the same range as Laureano with more speed, less power and fewer strikeouts. His advantage in points league is that he's hit second for the Indians for the last month.

Logan Allen (14%) -- Allen was surprisingly good in his debut against the Brewers. While he didn't miss many bats, he was remarkably efficient needing just 90 pitches to get through seven innings. He also got a bunch of ground balls. His spot in the rotation is not yet secure, and I'm not sure he's must-own even once it is. But he should be owned in significantly more leagues than he is.

Hansel Robles (65%) -- Robles worked a perfect ninth for his 11th save on Tuesday. It was his fifth save in the month of June, and with Cody Allen gone there doesn't seem to be much competition left for him. He doesn't deserve a roster spot in shallow points leagues, but that's the only format where he shouldn't be added.

Tyler Skaggs (56%) -- Skaggs delivered arguably the best outing of his season with six strikeouts over 7.1 innings of one-run ball. He's been a frustrating pitcher this season, but he was one of our favorite sleepers at the start of the year and his peripherals are all better than his ERA.

Winners and Losers from Monday

Winners

Whit Merrifield -- Merrifled hit two home runs and drove in a career-high six runs on Tuesday. He remains one of the best second-base options in Fantasy.

Michael Lorenzen -- Lorenzen picked up his fourth save (and second in as many outings). The Reds are using Raisel Iglesias for their most important outs, which could give Lorenzen value in deep categories leagues.

Jake Bauers -- Bauers collected three more hits and a homer to bring his June slash line to .302/.339/.623. The only bad news is that the walks are down and the strikeouts are up. Keep an eye one him, but only add him in deep leagues.

Eloy Jimenez -- Jimenez looked like he's figured things out and should be a top-30 outfielder in both formats over the rest of the season. The upside is even higher.

Zach Plesac -- The five walks were weird for a pitcher with such good control, but Plesac has now lasted at least seven innings in three of his five starts in the majors.

Michael Pineda -- Pineda had another good start on Tuesday but his peripherals are still downright scary. There aren't enough strikeouts there to call him a must-own pitcher.

Willie Calhoun -- Calhoun homered on Tuesday and has an 1.106 OPS in 32 plate appearances this season. He'll have to keep that up if he wants regular playing time when Joey Gallo and Hunter Pence return.

Losers

Byron Buxton -- Just when Buxton looked like he was figuring things out he lands in the Injured List again. He's a stash, at least until we hear how long he's expected to be out.

Max Scherzer -- Scherzer broke his nose during bunting practice on Tuesday. The only real risk here is that he misses Wednesday's start. He's still the best pitcher in baseball.

Yusei Kikuchi -- I'm not sure there's a reason to roster Kikuchi right now. He's allowed at least five runs in four of his last five starts, all of which have been five innings or less. He's not missing bats and his control hasn't been great either.

Merrill Kelly -- Sorry if you rostered Kelly as a two-start pitcher this week. Hopefully his next two starts against the Giants are better. He's the type of borderline pitcher you use under these circumstances and hope it doesn't come back to haunt you.

Aaron Hicks -- Hicks went hitless with two more strikeouts on Tuesday. He now owns a .204/.301/.367 slash line on the season. His strikeouts are up and the quality of his contact is down. There's nothing but his track record to suggest this may be a fluke.

Julio Teheran -- Teheran finally imploded, but still owns a 3.40 ERA. Maybe he'll bounce back in his next start, but I would expect he'll pitch closer to his 5.08 SIERA than his ERA over the rest of the season.

J.D. Martinez/Miguel Sano -- If you go hitless in seven or eight plate appearances and whiff five times, you wind up on the loser list. Those are the rules.