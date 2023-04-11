One of the early season's biggest bright spots will be out of commission for a while, as we learned Monday that Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall has a fractured left wrist. Duvall, who had surgery on the wrist to repair a torn tendon sheath last July, will not need surgery to repair this injury, and while the team didn't give a timetable, MLB.com reports that by avoiding surgery, Duvall could be back in 6-8 weeks.

Hopefully that optimistic timetable comes to pass, though even if it does, this injury still threatens to derail what looked like a really strong season for the 34-year-old. Duvall has been a perfect fit for Fenway Park's short left field fence, hitting four homers in his first eight games. He was hitting .455/.514/1.030 and will likely be replaced by some combination of Raimel Tapia and Rob Refsnyder, two players Fantasy Baseball managers probably don't need to worry about.

Here are some outfielders to consider picking up to help replace Duvall:

Jorge Soler (49% rostered) – Soler is the obvious choice if you need a Duvall replacement. He's a streaky, all-or-nothing kind of power hitter, and like Duvall, he's off to a pretty good start to the season – though nothing like what Duvall has done. There's probably some bad luck inherent to that, as Soler is hitting just .189 despite an expected batting average of.285. Those two numbers will likely converge around .250, but he's crushing the ball right now, sporting a 95.8 mph average exit velocity, and is the best bet for power you'll find who likely won't kill you in batting average.

Austin Hays (54%) – I'd be more interested in Hays if not for the outrageously deep left-center field dimensions in Camden Yards, but he's off to a fine start, including four batted balls over 101 mph exit velocity Monday. He's a bit more of a well-rounded hitter than Soler but doesn't offer as much upside.

Jarred Kelenic (63%) – Kelenic might offer more upside than either if he ever figures it out. He's sitting against most lefties, but still came off the bench Monday to crush his first homer of the season, and his underlying numbers look great – he has a 92.8 mph average exit velocity and 60% hard-hit rate. Of course, he's also still striking out 31.3% of the time despite being shielded against lefties, so there are certainly still holes here. But this is the best Kelenic has looked in the majors, and there's 20-20 upside here.

Trevor Larnach (44%) – Larnach seems a bit over-rostered to me at this point, but I know there are plenty in the Fantasy industry who think there's some untapped potential here. Me, I see a guy who hasn't done much in the majors (and has been pretty awful in a small-sample in Triple-A, too), but he's off to a good start in the early going, hitting .308/.413/.436, so maybe he's figuring something out.

Mauricio Dubon (2%) – Once upon a time, Dubon carried a bit of prospect hype, and his Triple-A numbers (.307/.356/.480 with a 20-homer, 15-steal pace) suggest there still might be something there. Maybe the Astros are helping him unlock it, because Dubon has multiple hits in three straight games. He's struck out just once so far this season with career-best quality-of-contact metrics, and if you're in a deep, five-outfielder league, he does have eligibility there.

Here are the rest of the waiver-wire targets from Monday's action: