Friday's MLB trade deadline looms over this whole week, as we wait for one or two potentially landscape altering moves that could uncover quite a bit of value on the Fantasy baseball waiver wire. So far, the deals have tended to the smaller end, though there have been a few intriguing names to move in some of the minor deals we've seen so far.

When the Padres acquired Adam Frazier from the Pirates, they sent back infielder Tucupita Marcano, a 21-year-old hitting .272/.367/.444 with more walks than strikeouts in Triple-A this season. It's not yet clear if Marcano will join the Pirates or get more seasoning in the minors, but considering his advanced approach at the plate and multiple seasons with 15 steals in the minors, he could be worth a look in deeper leagues if and when he makes it back to the big leagues.

And then Monday the Yankees made a minor trade in acquiring pitcher Clay Holmes from the Pirates. Holmes is unlikely to have much Fantasy appeal in a stacked Yankees bullpen, but Hoy Jun Park, sent back to the Pirates, could. The Yankees didn't expect much from him -- he was designated for assignment after appearing in just one game in the majors this season -- but what he's done in the minors makes him worth putting on your radar. In 58 games between Double-A and Triple-A, Park has hit .307/.452/.530 with more walks than strikeouts, and he's been even better in Triple-A.

As with Marcano, it's not clear what the Pirates plans are for Park, but his 11 homers and 11 steals make him a pretty intriguing sleeper if he does get the call. And, with the team in the middle of another rebuild, don't be surprised if he does get a chance relatively soon. Keep him on your radars, especially in NL-only leagues, where he's just joining the player pool.

We'll see bigger names and more impactful deals in the coming days, but those are worth keeping in mind right now. If you're looking for more immediate impact, here are the top waiver-wire options to consider coming out of Monday's action: