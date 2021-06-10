For more than two months, you've waited for that Tony Gonsolin investment to pay off. Or maybe you play in a shallower league, and it's been closer to two weeks.

Either way, didn't go quite like you hoped, did it?

Tony Gonsolin SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #26 • Age: 27 Wednesday at Pirates INN 1.2 H 2 ER 1 BB 5 K 4

You're thinking you want your money back? Well, I'm here to tell you to keep the faith. True, he didn't even make it two innings against one of the worst offenses in baseball, and yes, the five walks weren't anyone's idea of a good time. But here are some points to consider:

He issued a grand total of seven walks in 46 2/3 innings last year, so control is normally one of his strengths.

We knew he'd still have some building up to do at the major-league level. after throwing no more than 60 pitches in any of his minor-league starts, so hopefully, you didn't feel compelled to start him right away.

His velocity was more or less the same as last year.

His spin rate was more or less the same as last year, which is notable given ... current events.

He still had 10 swinging strikes on his 66 pitches, so his stuff appears intact.

My diagnosis is he's rusty. He needs a little more time to build up and get everything in sync, but the foundation is there for him to be the same guy who wrapped up 2020 with a career 2.60 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 8.6 K/9. And his opportunity, given the blows the Dodgers rotation has suffered, is greater than ever.

I couldn't envision myself dropping Gonsolin for anyone who might be on waivers, including these six ...

We talk Tony Gonsolin, Tyler O'Neill, Austin Gomber, Miguel Andujar and more on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 podcast. You can follow us to get the latest episodes on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.