Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Keynan Middleton leads crowded field of adds

Wednesday was a big day for Fantasy developments in the baseball world. Elvis Andrus suffered what could be a severe elbow injury; David Price struggled while dealing with numbness in his pitching hand; a trio of talented young starting pitchers showed the kind of upside all Fantasy owners crave.

We'll get to (some of) those topics in due time, but we probably need to start with what might have been the most consequential news of the day: We may have three closers to chase.

The most interesting of the developments Wednesday came with the Angels, as Keynan Middleton got his second save of the season, and second in a row for the Angels. Blake Parker was the presumed closer coming into the season, but he has struggled, while Middleton has allowed just one run in six appearances. Middleton showed solid strikeout abilities last season, but had trouble keeping the ball in the yard, allowing 11 homers in 58 1/3 innings. If he solves that issue, he can be a solid option, one Mike Scioscia even trusts to go more than one inning at a time, as he did Wednesday.

Nate Jones (35 percent owned) and Matt Albers' (20 percent owned) roles aren't totally clear, but both got the save for their respective teams Wednesday. Jones picked up the save, his first of the season, and it's not clear if the White Sox even want to give Joakim Soria another chance. Soria blew a save on April 5, and has thrown just once since. The White Sox won't have a ton of save opportunities in a rebuilding year, but Jones can be an impact pitcher in ratios and strikeouts, if he stays healthy. He's worth speculating on.

Albers' role is just as much of a question mark, as he and Jacob Barnes have gone back and forth in the ninth inning since Corey Knebel went on the DL. However, Barnes has blown his two save opportunities, while Albers locked down the save Wednesday after Josh Hader allowed the Cardinals to cut the lead to one run after getting the first out of the ninth. Albers has now closed out the last two Brewers' wins, and looks to be in the driver's seat here. Let's just hope he's more like the guy who had a 1.62 ERA last season than the one who had a 6.31 mark in 2016.

Now let's look at some of the other developments from Wednesday...

Rangers likely lose Elvis Andrus to fractured elbow





Scott White didn't mention Willie Calhoun in his prospects report Wednesday, but he may have if he had known about Andrus' injury. It leaves the Rangers down both of their starting middle infielders, and depending on how long Andrus is out, this may just be the opportunity Calhoun needed.

To be clear, Calhoun won't be replacing Andrus at shortstop. In fact, the Rangers would probably prefer he never saw the infield. However, with Jurickson Profar capable of playing shortstop, they may just have to live with Calhoun as the best option at second base with Rougned Odor sidelined

They haven't given any indication that's what they plan on doing yet, but if I'm in a deeper mixed league and I have a roster spot to spare, I'm taking a shot on Calhoun's natural hitting ability. He has a career .284/.346/.515 line in the minors, with just an 11.9 percent strikeout rate. With his contact skills and burgeoning power, he could be a better version of what Yulieski Gurriel did last year.

Three intriguing young pitchers

I'm running out of space, so I'll rank Zack Wheeler, Yonni Chirinos and Nick Pivetta based on how interested I am in picking them up: