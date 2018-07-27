Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams continue red-hot July

More Fantasy: Bullpen Report 10 whose value may change at deadline



It's difficult to give up on players you were excited about before the season. It's even harder to take them back once they start performing. I mean, it shouldn't be. We should all be rational actors and not let our past experiences with players dictate our future actions. But I think we can all agree that's not exactly how it works.

For a couple of red-hot hitters, it's time to make some rational decisions. As a bonus, these guys might be just the fill-in you need if you just lost Aaron Judge.

I had high hopes for Kole Calhoun coming into the year. He was one of my favorite deep sleepers because of an improved Angels lineup and lowered walls in right field. Also, it felt like everyone was overlooking him even without those factors.

Calhoun had three hits and a home run on opening day, and it felt like we were off to the races. His next extra base hit came on May 16. He didn't hit another home run until June 19. But he's been really good since then.

Since returning from the disabled list, Calhoun has a .965 OPS. He has a 44 percent hard contact rate and his soft contact has all be disappeared. He's striking out a little more than I'd like, but he still has a walk rate near 10 percent. The Angels have noticed and Calhoun is leading off against righties and still playing against lefties.

I don't think he can quite keep this up, but I do expect an .800 OPS for the rest of the season, just maybe with more doubles than home runs. Calhoun should be added in any league other than a three-outfielder category league.

I don't even blame Amed Rosario for his poor showing in Fantasy this year. For one thing, expectations were too high. For another, it's not his fault Jose Reyes is still a thing in New York. But I'll give Rosario all the credit for the way he's turning things around lately.

In the month of July, he's cut his strikeout rate to 15 percent. He also has a walk rate over seven percent for the second consecutive month. Rosario still isn't crushing the baseball by any means, but his improved plate discipline has led to a .768 OPS this month and being on base more often has led to four steals, which is already the most he's had in any month this season.

Rosario hasn't shown us much reason to hope for increased power, but he's a good add in a category league that requires a middle infielder. If he continues leading off, he could be a three-category contributor in steals, runs and average.

Nick Williams wasn't a player I was particularly interested in coming into the season, but it's hard to ignore what he's doing right now. Williams has a .940 OPS since June 13, but it's not just his recent play that is appealing. Williams has a career OPS over .800 in 177 career games. That comes from acceptable plate discipline and an above average batted ball profile.

When he plays regularly he's a productive fourth or fifth outfielder. He may also be the best Judge replacement available in more than 80 percent of leagues.

It seems like every day now we have a closer getting dealt and a messy situation left behind. On Thursday is was Joakim Soria, and he left behind one of the biggest messes in the league. The obvious replacement is Nate Jones, but he just suffered a setback and won't be coming off the DL any time soon. That leaves us with Jace Fry, seemingly the only other reliever in Chicago capable of recording an out.

Fry is the only healthy reliever on the team with at least 20 innings this year and an ERA below four. He also has an impressive strikeout rate (11.0 K/9) and WHIP (1.00). He had a rough start to July, but his 2.29 FIP for the season suggests he's been a bery good reliever.

We don't know for sure he'll be the closer in Chicago, but he's easily the best bet. Add him anywhere you need saves.

I wrote about Dereck Rodriguez earlier this week, so we'll keep this short. Rodriguez held the Brewers to two runs over six innings on Thursday, striking out five. It was his fifth consecutive quality start, and his ERA actually went up to 2.75.

I understand Rodriguez doesn't have huge upside with his low strikeout totals, but I can't understand why more of you haven't added him. He's been remarkably consistent and has very good control. I'd be comfortable starting him more often than not.