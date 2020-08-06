Watch Now: J.A. Happ's Pitching Woes Continue ( 2:26 )

We talk a lot in this space about players to add. But adding players of course means dropping players, which means it's sometimes worth taking stock of which players meet that unpleasant criteria.

The discussion is a stickier one because no single "drop" recommendation is one-size-fits-all, and particularly this early in the season (not to mention a season with an abnormal buildup), a player can absolutely still turn things around. Nobody wants to be the somebody who actively forfeits something great.

Nonetheless, these performance Wednesday by pitchers rostered in more than 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues are at least enough to get you thinking.

Lance McCullers HOU • SP • 43 Wednesday at Diamondbacks IP 3.2 H 7 ER 8 BB 0 K 1 View Profile

Robbie Ray ARI • SP • 38 Wednesday vs. Astros IP 5 H 6 ER 6 BB 2 K 6 View Profile

Sean Manaea OAK • SP • 55 Wednesday vs. Rangers IP 3.1 H 6 ER 4 BB 1 K 5 View Profile

J.A. Happ NYY • SP • 33 Wednesday vs. Phillies IP 3 H 3 ER 4 BB 6 K 1 View Profile

Yup. Sorry stuff by four pitchers who have yet to deliver anything more than a sorry performance. (OK, so there was that one start by Lance McCullers.)

Personally, I wouldn't feel compelled to move on from McCullers or Robbie Ray yet. The former is working his way back from Tommy John surgery. The latter is working his way through a mechanical change. Both have high strikeout potential, big upside and long enough track records to have earned the benefit of the doubt. You bench them, sure, but there would have to be something spectacular on the waiver wire to get me to move on from them. In most leagues, there isn't.

The other two? Look, Sean Manaea was a fringy pitcher with some fringy stuff prior to those five starts last year when he showed something more, so I think it's about time we sobered up on him. I'm not saying he's must-drop, but he's still rostered in 95 percent of leagues. And J.A. Happ? He wasn't even good last year. His rostership hinged on him recapturing what he had in 2018, which seems less plausible now.

Some pitchers who might be in line for a pickup based on Wednesday's results:

Kris Bubic KC • SP • 50 Wednesday vs. Cubs IP 6 H 4 ER 2 BB 2 K 6 View Profile

Kyle Gibson TEX • SP • 44 Wednesday at Athletics IP 6 H 4 ER 3 BB 2 K 9 View Profile

Marco Gonzales SEA • SP • 7 Wednesday vs. Angels IP 7 H 3 ER 3 BB 0 K 7 View Profile

Yeah, yeah ... we can work with those. The jury's still out on Kris Bubic, who's two starts in after making the leap from A-ball, but his changeup might be enough to carry him, helping account for his 13 swinging strikes in this one. Kyle Gibson, like Dylan Bundy, has long underperformed his swinging-strike rate and might benefit from the same change of scenery that Lance Lynn and Mike Minor enjoyed last year. Marco Gonzales is lacking in upside, but he's a stable enough innings-eater that he won 16 games for a bad Mariners team last year.

I'd drop Happ for any of them. Manaea for just Bubic, but the others are at least debatable.

