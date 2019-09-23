Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Late play for Jose Ramirez, or is Garrett Hampson for real?

You knew this season wasn't going to end without one last plot twist, so here it is: Jose Ramirez, the same one left for dead when he broke his hamate bone in late August, is in fact not out for the season. He's expected to return to the lineup Tuesday, just in time for a six-game week.

Oh man. Oh boy. Oh baby. Is it for sure?

"It's not set in stone," manager Terry Francona told MLB.com. "I think it's realistic."

Is it legit?

"He says right now, he feels better than he did when he got checked in New York [a week before the injury]," Francona said. "They gave him some kind of a little splint and he hit two home runs that day. And he goes, 'I feel better now than I did then.' So I think that's good news."

Apparently, the medical staff has signed off on it now that the wound from the surgery has closed, but it's worth pointing out the initial timetable would have put Ramirez out until October. He took some ground balls and did some cage work over the weekend.

He remains owned in 79 percent of CBS Sports leagues, but given the earlier reports of him being out for the season, it stands to reason he's a possible pickup in your league. So is he a worthwhile one?

Jose Ramirez 3B CLE Cleveland • #11 • Age: 27 2019 season BA .254 HR 20 SB 24 OPS .788 AB 473

It's not a bad idea, if only to keep your opponent from doing it. His season-long numbers are one thing, but he was invisible for the first three months of the season before springing to life with a .325 batting average 14 homers, six steals and a 1.077 OPS over his last 44 games. Those who picked him third overall this spring would suggest that version of Ramirez is closer to the real one.

But boy ... a lot of unknowns here. The Indians could certainly use him as they try to secure a wild card spot, but they may ultimately decide it's too aggressive. Or they may quickly discover he's not quite right and unlikely to put up numbers that would be of any help to us. And even if he does return, who's to say he'll play all six games?

I think if you already have a third baseman or corner infielder who you couldn't imagine sitting, you should continue to roll with him. But if you've been slumming it there, Ramirez may be your chance at a big score, risky as he is.