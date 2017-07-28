Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Looking ahead to the deadline as Kyle Schwarber heats up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players worth targeting on waivers.
The Fantasy baseball world is in a bit of a holding pattern as we head into the weekend. With the trade deadline looming Monday, nobody wants to blow prime waiver wire position or FAAB dollars before what could be the most frenetic week of the year.
Trades nearly always produce value for Fantasy, with shifting roles creating opportunities for Fantasy players to take advantage. Thursday saw a trade go down, with the Tampa Bay Rays acquiring slugging first baseman Lucas Duda and lefty reliever Dan Jennings . Neither move creates much opportunity for Fantasy immediately, but the New York Mets seem poised to make a move toward the future, and that is one Fantasy players should be very excited about.
Dominic Smith is, by all accounts, the future for the team at first base. A top-100 prospect in each of the last two seasons, Smith has enjoyed a terrific season at Triple-A Las Vegas, hitting .337/.390/.524, with a career-high 15 homers. He has benefited from the friendly hitting environment of the Pacific Coast League, but Smith has long had plus bat-to-ball skills, and his power should play up in the majors, a trend we see quite often with prospects as they get called up over the last few years.
Smith isn't a can't-miss prospect, but he is advanced enough for Fantasy players to expect him to be worth owning. He doesn't have the upside of a Cody Bellinger , but he could be a .300 hitter with 20-homer power over a full season, and that has value even at the stacked first base position. The Mets haven't made an announcement on calling Smith up, but it seems obvious both he and uber-prospect Amed Rosario will be with the team before long.
If you don't mind making an addition with an eye on the future, Smith would be a fine way to approach the wire before the deadline.
|78%
Kyle Schwarber Chi. Cubs LF
|The Chicago Cubs are unlikely to make a big addition to their lineup at the deadline, but they might just get a big boost anyway, in the form of a rejuvenated Kyle Schwarber . Schwarber had a huge game Thursday, going 3 for 4 with a triple and a pair of homers, but he was heating up even before that game; despite hitting just .239 in his first 14 games back from the minors, but had an .840 OPS. We know how good this guy can be, and this might be your last chance for him to be available where he is. Don't miss out on this potential impact bat where he is still out there.
|41%
Nick Williams Philadelphia RF
|Nick Williams had an interesting run as a prospect, appearing as a top-100 guy in Baseball America's rankings twice, but not consecutively. Inconsistency defined his time as a prospect, but he hasn't had that issue in the majors. In the first 22 games of his career, Williams has 11 extra-base hits and 19 RBI, while hitting .309. He's no guaranteed star, but he isn't striking out at an alarming rate, and plays in a decent lineup and a good park. Don't be afraid to go get him, especially after yet another multi-hit game Wednesday.
|34%
Manuel Margot San Diego CF
|Another player benefiting from the better power environment in the majors, Manuel Margot has clubbed seven homers in just 69 games with the San Diego Padres , just five shy of his best season total in the minors. He has hit .279/.321/.420 overall, unspectacular production, especially given that he has just 10 steals. However, Margot does have five steals in 22 games since returning from the DL in late June, so he's been increasing that pace. If he starts running, he has the chance to be a very helpful player down the stretch, and don't forget that he stole 32 in just 129 games at Triple-A.
|6%
Taylor Rogers Minnesota RP
|Another speculative add to make before the deadline might be Minnesota Twins reliever Taylor Rogers . There's no guarantee the Twins will trade Brandon Kintzler , and there is no further guarantee the team will make Rogers the closer if they do. But, I would say he has the best shot of anyone there. Rogers is second on the team in bullpen ERA, with a 2.97 ERA. As a lefty without huge strikeout numbers, he isn't the typical closer, but neither is Kintzler, and they've had no trouble relying on him. With Kintzler's name swirling in rumors, adding Rogers could put you ahead of the rush.
