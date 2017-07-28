Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Looking ahead to the deadline as Kyle Schwarber heats up

The Fantasy baseball world is in a bit of a holding pattern as we head into the weekend. With the trade deadline looming Monday, nobody wants to blow prime waiver wire position or FAAB dollars before what could be the most frenetic week of the year.

Trades nearly always produce value for Fantasy, with shifting roles creating opportunities for Fantasy players to take advantage. Thursday saw a trade go down, with the Tampa Bay Rays acquiring slugging first baseman Lucas Duda and lefty reliever Dan Jennings . Neither move creates much opportunity for Fantasy immediately, but the New York Mets seem poised to make a move toward the future, and that is one Fantasy players should be very excited about.

Dominic Smith is, by all accounts, the future for the team at first base. A top-100 prospect in each of the last two seasons, Smith has enjoyed a terrific season at Triple-A Las Vegas, hitting .337/.390/.524, with a career-high 15 homers. He has benefited from the friendly hitting environment of the Pacific Coast League, but Smith has long had plus bat-to-ball skills, and his power should play up in the majors, a trend we see quite often with prospects as they get called up over the last few years.

Smith isn't a can't-miss prospect, but he is advanced enough for Fantasy players to expect him to be worth owning. He doesn't have the upside of a Cody Bellinger , but he could be a .300 hitter with 20-homer power over a full season, and that has value even at the stacked first base position. The Mets haven't made an announcement on calling Smith up, but it seems obvious both he and uber-prospect Amed Rosario will be with the team before long.

If you don't mind making an addition with an eye on the future, Smith would be a fine way to approach the wire before the deadline.