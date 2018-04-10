Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Looking for catchers, steals, saves, and SPARPs

Unless there's an obvious pickup – a hot shot prospect gets the call, or there is a big injury – these daily waiver wire columns are often tough to pin down. Should you focus on big upside plays? The latest hot streak?

Both are great options, but I'm going to go a bit more utilitarian with today's. There are a few things everyone needs, no matter what format you're playing in: Saves, steals, and SPARPS. These things are in short supply, and if you can find them for free, it can make a significant impact on your Fantasy team.

We'll specifically look at some options for those roles, but first let's look at a couple of potential fill-ins for high-profile injuries.

Victor Caratini has already been playing more than expected early this season, logging 20 plate appearances in the Cubs' first nine games, and he should only see more over the next few weeks with Anthony Rizzo heading to the DL. Caratini has started three games at first already, and he only needs to get four or five per week to be Fantasy relevant at catcher. He hasn't done that in the majors yet, but is a career .289/.369/.426 in the minors, so don't ignore him if you need short-term help at catcher.

We'll find out soon if Rougned Odor will require a DL trip after suffering a hamstring injury Monday, but if he does, it could represent one last chance for a former top prospect, Jurickson Profar. Profar has been around forever – he debuted all the way back in 2012 – but is still just two months removed from his 25th birthday. He has been totally lost in the majors, hitting .228 with a .637 OPS in 735 plate appearances, but has also rarely had a consistent role. In Triple-A, he has still managed to hit .284 with an .803 OPS, 16 homers and 15 steals in 166 games, interesting enough numbers for someone with his pedigree. I'm not saying you need to run out and add Profar right away, but if Odor does have to miss time, I'll be keeping an eye on Profar. One last time…

Steals help

Byron Buxton and Trea Turner batting low in the lineup… Whit Merrifield can't buy a hit… Billy Hamilton is a part-time player… Delino DeShields is on the DL… It's been a rough start for steals specialists, so if you're playing in a Rotisserie league, you probably need some help. If you couldn't snag Tim Anderson (five steals, 81 percent owned), may I suggest another option?

Consistent playing time has been hard to come by for Mallex Smith, but he may have earned himself some more with his showing Monday. Smith went 4 for 4 with two extra-base hits, his first of the season, and stole a pair of bases as well. He needs to force his way into the lineup more often, but Smith has the skill to make an impact with his legs, with 34 steals in just 520 career plate appearance sin the majors. He won't do much else, but he can be a nice DeShields replacement if he gets into the starting lineup more often.

Saves help

When managers say they're going to go with many relievers to take over for an injured closer, it usually means they'll just give the job to whoever is successful first. Unfortunately for Craig Counsell, he hasn't exactly been able to find someone who can succeed in the ninth with Corey Knebel on the DL. First, Jacob Barnes blew a save Saturday, and then Matt Albers did the same Monday. In Albers' defense, his meltdown wasn't nearly as drastic as Barnes', as he suffered from a few poorly hit balls leading to hits. In fact, if Kolten Wong's scarified bunt attempt is turned into an out in the ninth, Albers escapes unscathed from the outing. The run still counts, and may shake Counsell's confidence, but Albers was left on to close the game out in the 10th after the Brewers went ahead. If you're speculating for saves in Milwaukee, Albers still looks like the best bet. Even if nobody looks like a great bet right now.

SPARP help

This only really helps those of you in a H2H points league, but if you are in one, it could be a tremendous help. This has been one of the worst seasons in years for SPARPS (Starting Pitchers as Relief Pitchers), so anyone who shows a sign of life is going to be worth considering. With two straight quality starts to open the season, Francisco Liriano is doing more than just showing signs of life. He isn't racking up the huge strikeout numbers of his peak days (seven in 12 2/3 innings), but he's inducing a lot of weak contact. He can still make hitters look foolish, and even if he can't do that quite as often as he used to, the bar for Fantasy relevance is a lot lower for a SPARP. If he is just solid, he can be useful, especially in a two-start week. He still has one left this week.