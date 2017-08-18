Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Looking for help on the mound in the wake of Jon Lester's injury

If you were hoping the pace of injuries was going to slow down as we get closer to the Fantasy playoffs that was just wishful thinking.

Chicago Cubs starter Jon Lester joined the likes of Clayton Kershaw , David Price , Noah Syndergaard , James Paxton , Robbie Ray , and Lance McCullers (among others) on the shelf Thursday, as he left his start with a strained lat.

The severity of the injury isn't yet known, but this has the potential to be a season-ender, with just six weeks left on the calendar. If your playoffs start in the next week or two, you're going to have a difficult decision to make about Lester coming up, and replacements are going to be hard to come by.

Lester wasn't the only notable pitcher to go down with an injury Thursday, as Chicago White Sox phenom Reynaldo Lopez was pulled with a side injury in the fifth inning. Little is known of the severity of his injury as well, but that's two pitchers you were hoping could help out down the stretch who may not be there for you.

This is life in Fantasy baseball this deep into the season. Injuries pile up on top of one another, and pitchers might try to work their way through minor issues – everyone's got one in August – leading to more serious issues. Pitching help is hard enough to find without injuries, but it's probably an emergency for some of you at this point.

So, we'll focus on pitchers in Friday's waiver-wire column, in the hopes that we can find some help for you. A hitter or two may slip in, but our primary focus is going to be finding some pitchers who can help make up for your losses.