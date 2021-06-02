I'd like to write about Luis Garcia here.

About how he set a career high with 19 swinging strikes Tuesday. About how his five pitches give him a diverse enough arsenal to stick as a starting pitcher rather than just pose as one. About how his minor-league track record paints a picture of dominance that somehow eluded all the prospect hounds. About how he followed up his first six-inning start against the mighty Dodgers last week with his first seven-inning start against an even more imposing Red Sox lineup, continuing the trend of taking a step forward at precisely the moment we expect him to take a step back.

I'd like to, but I can't because he's already rostered in 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Luis Garcia SP HOU Houston • #77 • Age: 24 2021 season ERA 2.72 WHIP 1.00 INN 53 BB 17 K 60

So I won't write about how you should add him (though of course, if it's still an option in your league, you should). I'll instead advise you not to drop him if you only picked him up for the two-start week.

To be clear, I'm not suggesting he's an ace in the making. His 4.09 xFIP betrays that idea, and he's a bit too vulnerable to the long ball for my liking. I also can't promise he'll retain a rotation spot all year, being a rookie coming off the short season that was. But he's proving to be a legitimate asset and not just the flash in the pan so many presumed him to be.

Let's look at some of the players who are more widely available, though.

