One thing that's important to remember about Opening Day is that, while the games count, both for real MLB teams and your Fantasy teams, they don't really matter. Or at least, they don't matter more than any of the other 162 games we'll watch each team play over the course of the rest of the season. That's important to remember when you watched your aces like Jack Flaherty and Luis Castillo get blown up on a frigid day in Cincinnati.

You invested an early-round pick -- potentially a second-rounder -- in each, and watching them put up a start like that out of the gate is hard to swallow. Castillo has a 21.60 ERA, while Flaherty's sits at 12.46, and both of those marks are going to be inflated for a while as they move forward. But remember, this might just end up being the worst start of the season for both of them, and if it happened in the middle of August, you wouldn't even notice.

Now, in Castillo's case, you might be concerned about the 3 mph drop in his average fastball velocity, and admittedly, it's hard to ignore under normal circumstances. But the two lowest average fastball velocity games of Castillo's career came in his first starts of the 2018 and 2019 seasons, and he was pitching in nearly freezing temperatures. Give him a chance to warm up before you start getting all panicky, hard as that may be.

We talk opening day winners and losers, plus waiver wire adds on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 Podcast. You can follow us to make sure you get the latest episodes when they drop on Apple and Spotify.

Of course, none of this means we didn't learn anything actionable from Thursday's openers. But it's not so much performance related. You should be making roster moves based on the first few days of the season, but it should be based on usage and roles, not performance -- at least for the most part.

In the first of our daily looks at the waiver wire for the 2021 season, here are the top targets to consider coming out of opening day, starting with a couple of apparent closers: