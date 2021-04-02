One thing that's important to remember about Opening Day is that, while the games count, both for real MLB teams and your Fantasy teams, they don't really matter. Or at least, they don't matter more than any of the other 162 games we'll watch each team play over the course of the rest of the season. That's important to remember when you watched your aces like Jack Flaherty and Luis Castillo get blown up on a frigid day in Cincinnati.
You invested an early-round pick -- potentially a second-rounder -- in each, and watching them put up a start like that out of the gate is hard to swallow. Castillo has a 21.60 ERA, while Flaherty's sits at 12.46, and both of those marks are going to be inflated for a while as they move forward. But remember, this might just end up being the worst start of the season for both of them, and if it happened in the middle of August, you wouldn't even notice.
Now, in Castillo's case, you might be concerned about the 3 mph drop in his average fastball velocity, and admittedly, it's hard to ignore under normal circumstances. But the two lowest average fastball velocity games of Castillo's career came in his first starts of the 2018 and 2019 seasons, and he was pitching in nearly freezing temperatures. Give him a chance to warm up before you start getting all panicky, hard as that may be.
Of course, none of this means we didn't learn anything actionable from Thursday's openers. But it's not so much performance related. You should be making roster moves based on the first few days of the season, but it should be based on usage and roles, not performance -- at least for the most part.
In the first of our daily looks at the waiver wire for the 2021 season, here are the top targets to consider coming out of opening day, starting with a couple of apparent closers:
Alex Reyes RP
STL St. Louis • #29 • Age: 26
I was a big fan of drafting Reyes this spring as a late-round flier, even though I assumed he would mostly be pitching in middle relief. His stuff is still electric even after his long injury history, and in a season where quality innings may be harder to come by than ever, elite middle relievers could be a sneaky value. Oh, and there was always the slim chance he would be named closer … as he was just prior to opening day! Reyes didn't get a save in the Cardinals 11-6 win, but he worked the ninth, with Giovanny Gallegos getting the win in the eighth. That'll probably be the primary order they work in, and though Jordan Hicks looms especially large as a former closer with elite stuff as well, Reyes is good enough to hang on to the job even with competition. I'm hoping he does.
SD San Diego • #33 • Age: 36
The Padres really didn't tip their hand on who would be the closer this spring. There was speculation from beat writers that they were leaning Emilio Pagan's direction … and then he worked the seventh inning Thursday. Drew Pomeranz was lights out in 2020 for them, posting a 1.45 ERA while saving four games … but he pitched the eighth. So, it was Mark Melancon who got the save in the win over the Diamondbacks, and he did it about as neatly as possible -- a one-two-three inning with seven pitches. Obviously, there are two other very good relievers here who could step up if Melancon falters, but for now, he looks like the guy, and he's a guy with a pretty good track record of getting the job done in this role.
Raimel Tapia LF
COL Colorado • #15 • Age: 27
It's always funny to watch the Fantasy community react in horror at just about everything the Rockies do. We have our collective favorites among their motley crew of hopefully-better-than-replacement-level lineup options, and Tapia has never really been one of them. So, predictably, the announcement that he was leading off -- against a lefty! -- rather than someone like Garrett Hampson was met with much consternation. But, let's not undersell what Tapia could do for your Fantasy team. This Rockies offense is worse than it's been in a long time, but these guys still play their home games at Coors Field, and if Tapia is at the top of it, he's going to score quite a few runs. And, he'll probably be a strong source of batting average, too -- he's a career .285 hitter. And, he could be a sneaky source of steals, as he has attempted 11 in 62 starts out of the leadoff spot -- a 28-attempt pace. Don't overlook him.
Luis Arraez 2B
MIN Minnesota • #2 • Age: 23
Arraez is a tough player to figure because he has a profile that essentially doesn't exist in MLB today -- he makes a ton of contact, has hit .331 in 124 career games, but has just four homers and two steals in that time. It's hard to get super excited about a guy who might just be a one-category contributor, even if that category is the second-hardest to come by in today's game. However, he was batting leadoff for the Twins on opening day, and while there might be some concern that he could wind up in a platoon, that concern was probably lessened by Josh Donaldson's leg injury Thursday. If Arraez remains at the top of the lineup every day, he could be an elite batting average contributor and a strong source of runs, and all of a sudden, the profile looks a bit more palatable.
Kyle Isbel LF
KC Kansas City • #28 • Age: 24
Isbel was kind of overlooked when it was announced that Adalberto Mondesi would start the season on the IL, but he's more interesting than he probably gets credit for. In 123 minor-league games, he hit 14 homers and stole 35 bases while hitting .284, and he was a third-round pick in 2018, so it's not like there's no pedigree. He may only have a few weeks to prove himself before Mondesi comes back, but he got off to a good start Thursday, going 3 for 5 with two RBI and a run scored. If Isbel can hit well enough, it's possible he could stick at either right field or second base for the long run. Given the potential for some speed and power, he's worth a look.