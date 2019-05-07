Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Martin Perez, Nick Senzel, plus Monday's winners and losers

For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.

Winning in Fantasy Baseball requires a combination of upside and boring, solid contributors. Nick Senzel and Martin Perez showed you an example of both on Monday.

Senzel hit his second and third career home runs on Monday and is immediately paying off for players who took a chance on the rookie. Senzel has league-winning upside with his combination of average, power and speed skills, and has immediately vaulted into top-12 second base consideration. He'll soon have dual-eligibility and sure looks like a must-start option moving forward. He just needs to stay healthy.

Most everyone was excited about Senzel, but the same can't be said for Martin Perez. Sure, a lot of people added him for a two-start week, but he's a 28-year-old starter with a career 4.54 ERA. Well, he was awesome on Monday. He struck out nine Blue Jays over seven shutout innings and won his fourth consecutive start.

I'm not quite ready to say that Perez is good, but he's added a cutter and it's been definitively good so far. That's led to a career-high 23.5% whiff rate and made him interesting at the very least. There's not top-20 upside here, but he may very well be the type of boring back-end starter you can rely on.

Four players to add from Monday

Anthony DeSclafani (71%) -- Like Perez, DeSclafani was a popular two-start streamer who may just be more than that. He has a career-high 28.6% strikeout rate and has only allowed four earned runs in his past four starts combined.

James McCann (39%) -- McCann hit his fourth home run on Monday and now has six extra-base hits his past six games. Welington Castillo doesn't look like much of a threat to his playing time, especially the way McCann is hitting. If you don't have a great catcher there's nothing wrong with just playing the hot hand, and McCann is lava-hot.

John Means (20%) -- Means shut down the Boston Red Sox on Monday, holding them to just one run over seven innings. He's now made five starts for the Orioles and given up more than one earned run in just one of them. He hasn't had the strikeouts or a guaranteed rotation spot, but he does have elite control, and it's hard to imagine the Orioles not starting him as well as he's pitched.

Mychal Givens (27%) -- Givens' usage (and performance) was really frustrating at the start of the year. But he's now earned a save in his past four appearances and he's only given up three hits and one run in that stretch. I still don't think he's a great reliever and the Orioles are still terrible, but in a league where you're desperate for saves, he's an add.

Monday's Winners and Losers

Winners

Blake Snell -- Snell was back to his dominant self on Monday with nine Ks over six near-perfect innings. Fantasy players can breathe easy and start him without reservation again.

Miles Mikolas -- Mikolas spun seven shutout innings against the Phillies and also looks to be regaining form. He's only walked two hitters over his past 18 innings, and his ground-ball rate is back near 50%. The strikeouts are still really low, but as long as the control is there, Mikolas should be good, if not great.

Junior Guerra -- Guerra picked up his second save for the Brewers on Monday, and is actually having a very good year in the bullpen.

Julio Urias -- Urias picked up his first save since being sent to the bullpen. This won't happen regularly, and it would be better if found his way back into the rotation, but this was a nice bonus for anyone starting him in categories leagues for his help in ratios.

Losers

Trevor Bauer -- I'm not worried about Bauer yet, but it has been a weird three-start stretch. First he walked six Astros and only struck out three. Then he gave up four runs to the Marlins. Finally, on Monday he got rocked by the White Sox. He's throwing his four-seam fastball more and his curveball less this year, which isn't a good trend because the curveball is a much better pitch.

Marcus Stroman -- Stroman was really looking like a strong bounce-back candidate earlier this year, but it will be tough to trust him after getting lit up by the Twins on Monday.

Bryce Harper -- Harper with hitless on Monday with two more strikeouts, and Fantasy players are starting to grumble. I still believe a hot streak is coming, but I understand the frustration.

Pedro Strop -- Strop couldn't do anything right on Monday night, blowing a save and giving up three runs without recording an out. He'd only allowed one run in his past nine outings, so his job should be safe.

Vince Velasquez -- Velasquez had a second consecutive poor outing and has now walked 11 hitters in his past three starts. His job is anything but safe if Nick Pivetta figures things out and Zach Eflin keeps pitching well.