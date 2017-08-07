Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Matt Chapman and Matt Olson are both worth adding from the Athletics
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters could help you down the stretch.
The Oakland Athletics traded Yonder Alsonso to the Seattle Mariners over the weekend. While the trade doesn't affect Alonso much, it does open up regular playing time for Matt Olson (4 percent).
Olson has struggled in limited major league action but he raked (.935 OPS) in 343 plate appearance in Triple-A. In the past we might have said "yeah, but it's the PCL" but these days the PCL may be the closest minor league environment to the major leagues. Olson is a great add in any AL-only or deep Roto, but he's not even the best Matt to pick up in Oakland.
Matt Chapman (17 percent) has been a top-10 third baseman over the past month and is red hot with six hits in his past three games, four of them for extra bases. He still strikes out too often, but he should at the very least be a good source of power in Roto leagues. Chapman is must-start in AL-only and deep roto leagues, but he should be owned in any Roto league that's 12 teams or deeper.
Here's the rest of your Monday waiver wire:
|70%
Ian Kennedy Kansas City SP
|Kennedy was pushed back over the weekend and now will be a two-start pitcher with matchups against the Cardinals and White Sox. It's been an uneven season for Kennedy, and his last start wasn't good, but he has a sub-four ERA over his past ten starts, and five of his last seven starts have been a quality start. He's pretty much a league-average starter right now, and you start league-average starters when they have two starts, especially if one of them is against the White Sox.
|49%
Cesar Hernandez Philadelphia 2B
|It's very likely that an injury derailed what should have been a breakout Fantasy season for Cesar Hernandez. But he's been trying to make up for it ever since he got back. Hernandez has a .346/.441/.474 slash line in 19 games since returning from the DL. He has also stolen six bases without being caught. In just under half a season he's hitting .294 with 55 runs scored and 12 stolen bases. Hernandez is a must-start in any categories league and worth riding as a hot hand in a points league.
|42%
Tim Beckham Baltimore SS
|Tim Beckham was having a decent year in Tampa Bay, but he has gone bonkers since being traded to the Orioles. Beckham has played six games and homered in three of them. He has a 1.767 OPS. This isn't the real Tim Beckham, but Camden Yards is a better hitting environment, and shortstop is a terrible offensive position. Beckham is worth a roster spot until he cools down.
|34%
Arodys Vizcaino Atlanta RP
|As important as saves are, I'm shocked these last two guys haven't gained ownership faster. Vizcaino has picked up the Braves' last three saves, and it looks like they're finally going to let their best reliever finish games. For the year, Vizcaino has a 2.45 ERA and more than a strikeout per inning. He's not an elite closer, but he's pitched like a top-20 guy and should get all of the save chances for the remainder of the year.
|20%
Blake Treinen Oakland RP
|Treinen really struggled in Washington this season but since the trade to Oakland he's been outstanding with a 0.89 WHIP and more than a strikeout per inning. Four of his past five appearances have come in the ninth inning, and it looks safe to assume he'll be the A's closer. I don't like him as much as Vizcaino and he won't get as many save opportunities, but he should still be owned in any categories league where saves are needed.
-
