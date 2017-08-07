Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Matt Chapman and Matt Olson are both worth adding from the Athletics

The Oakland Athletics traded Yonder Alsonso to the Seattle Mariners over the weekend. While the trade doesn't affect Alonso much, it does open up regular playing time for Matt Olson (4 percent).

Olson has struggled in limited major league action but he raked (.935 OPS) in 343 plate appearance in Triple-A. In the past we might have said "yeah, but it's the PCL" but these days the PCL may be the closest minor league environment to the major leagues. Olson is a great add in any AL-only or deep Roto, but he's not even the best Matt to pick up in Oakland.

Matt Chapman (17 percent) has been a top-10 third baseman over the past month and is red hot with six hits in his past three games, four of them for extra bases. He still strikes out too often, but he should at the very least be a good source of power in Roto leagues. Chapman is must-start in AL-only and deep roto leagues, but he should be owned in any Roto league that's 12 teams or deeper.

Here's the rest of your Monday waiver wire: